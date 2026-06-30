MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Blue River Wild

Blue River Wild takes the lead in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed and styled by Max von Witzleben in Malibu. The story pairs the model’s California roots with his growing presence in fashion, balancing a relaxed coastal attitude with a polished editorial perspective. Dressed in Prada, Saint Laurent, ERL, Ralph Lauren, and Abercrombie, Wild brings a natural confidence to the series, while von Witzleben captures a mix of glamour and personal moments that reveal another side of the rising model.

Speaking with MMSCENE, Blue River Wild reflects on his life between Northern and Southern California and the experiences that shaped him before modeling. He discusses the rapid arrival of his first editorial, the gradual pace of building a career, and the role social media plays in expressing personality alongside professional work. He also looks back on major milestones, including runway appearances, campaigns, and magazine covers, while sharing how he stays grounded as his career continues to grow.

Can you introduce yourself?

I am Blue River Wild. I am an actor, model and content creator.

Having lived in Northern and Southern California, how did these locations shape your upbringing?

Northern California, particularly Point Reyes, encouraged self-expression and brought out my more rambunctious, free-spirited side – you’re not expected to be anything other than yourself. My town was very community based and a sense of “togetherness” which has given me the ability to bring people together. Moving to Southern California led to a slower-paced lifestyle that helped me settle down and find out who I was. It definitely grounded me and showed me that things I thought were so far fetched were actually very achievable through hard work, dedication and discipline which I mainly picked up from my high school basketball team.

How quickly did the first editorial come after signing?

It happened almost simultaneously – I had signed the contract but hadn’t even submitted yet when I was already optioned for the job. The editorial fit my look perfectly: a surfer-skater type with blonde hair and a scruffy appearance, shot in Venice Beach. It was honestly the most eye opening experience that created a shift in my life. I was a small-town kid who had only recently arrived in San Diego – a city that already felt enormous to me. Then, nearly the next day, I found myself in Los Angeles, an even larger city, stepping onto a professional set for the first time. I found a sense of confidence emerging from within me that hadn’t known was there before.

How was the beginning of your modeling journey, and do you feel social media played a role?

The beginning was exciting but humbling. I initially expected things to happen quickly, but learned that growth timelines vary greatly between models. It just depends on the person. My own trajectory has been a slow, steady incline toward better projects each year, which I’m grateful for. Slow growth is better than no growth. Being a model now days, social media is a good resource to get your face out there, get you seen by the right people, and showcase your personality. There’s a big misconception that modeling is solely based on looks when personality is literally a determining factor, so I like using Instagram and TikTok to showcase who I am as a person. It also has been great to connect with other models and have a community that supports each other through our separate journeys and paths.

Regarding social media, what part of the process do you enjoy most, and do you feel you’ve built a community from it?

My social media is not yet as refined as I want it to be. Right now, it is casual and effortless, but my goal is to develop a distinctive creative identity – one where people immediately recognize my content as my own. Eventually, I want to be recognized not as just another creative but as “myself” through acting, photography, videography, and modeling. So far, I’ve built a tight-knit niche audience that likes to support me which is awesome. I think it’s so incredible that people love tuning into my creative lifestyle! And I wanna do my best to bring them along the journey.

Last year you had a successful summer with your first big campaign and cover. Can you tell us about those moments?

My first major campaigns were for Willy Chavarria and Amiri. The uncertainty of whether a job will come through makes the final result even more rewarding. My cover was shot by Steven Klein for The Face magazine, which was a game-changer for sure. It was an incredible experience, we shot in central park during the summer which was so cool because it felt like we were shooting a scene for a movie. The dimly lit lights of Central Park, mixed with the greenery and edgy/cool outfits made for an unforgettable memory for sure. The Amiri and Willy Chavarria campaigns were definitely a turning point in my career and what I find so cool about those brands is both designers were originally from California so it felt almost easy to embody the clothes and style.

How do you usually break the ice when you arrive on a new set?

I’ll usually try to go around asking everyone how they started their job and where they are from. I’ll make a joke or two to warm up to everyone. I feel that it’s important to get to know everyone’s position on set so you have a base understanding of who to ask certain things. I love seeing what’s going on behind the camera so you’ll usually catch me talking to the photographer, assistant photographer, production crew, or even the stylist because I love fashion.

At 18, you’ve already appeared on a magazine cover and fronted major campaigns. When did the career start to feel real to you?

The defining moment was definitely physically holding my first print cover: Icon France. (Shout out Andrea Tenerani for the opportunity) Seeing and touching a tangible magazine I appeared in made the career feel concrete in a way that digital images could not. It was the moment I committed to putting in maximum effort and staying dedicated to this path.