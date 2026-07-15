in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Modelwerk, NEXT Models, Sight Management Studio, Success Models

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel for MMSCENE Exclusive

Shay Cohen Arbel photographs Federico Cola for the latest MMSCENE exclusive, with styling by Giorgio Branduardi.

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel
Total look: Dolce&Gabbana

Photographer Shay Cohen Arbel captures Federico Cola for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive shot at Lake Como. The editorial places the model within an expansive natural setting, building the series around physical presence and the quiet tension of the location. Federico moves through the setting with a controlled presence, while wet textures, overcast light, and direct posing give the editorial a restrained mood.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist and art director Giorgio Branduardi develops the fashion story through swimwear, relaxed knitwear, close-fitting layers, and exposed silhouettes, with Nicola Destro assisting on styling. Federico wears pieces from Wayerob, MM6 Maison Margiela, KVRT STVFF, Tommy Hilfiger, Manuel Ritz, Diesel, and Dolce&Gabbana.

Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel
Sweater: Tommy Hilfiger, Swim brief: KVRT STVFF
Total look: Manuel Ritz
Jumper: Diesel
Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel
Swim brief: KVRT STVFF
Jumper: Diesel
Top and Boxer: KVRT STVFF
Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel
Tank: MM6 Maison Margiela, Trousers: KVRT STVFF

Photographer: Shay Cohen Arbel
Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi
Model: Federico Cola
Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by Jana Kostic

MAISON MIHARA YASUHIRO

Inside Maison Mihara Yasuhiro Fall Winter 2026 Collection
Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi Leads Cartier’s LOVE Unlimited Story