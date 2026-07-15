Federico Cola by Shay Cohen Arbel for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer Shay Cohen Arbel captures Federico Cola for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive shot at Lake Como. The editorial places the model within an expansive natural setting, building the series around physical presence and the quiet tension of the location. Federico moves through the setting with a controlled presence, while wet textures, overcast light, and direct posing give the editorial a restrained mood.

Stylist and art director Giorgio Branduardi develops the fashion story through swimwear, relaxed knitwear, close-fitting layers, and exposed silhouettes, with Nicola Destro assisting on styling. Federico wears pieces from Wayerob, MM6 Maison Margiela, KVRT STVFF, Tommy Hilfiger, Manuel Ritz, Diesel, and Dolce&Gabbana.

Photographer: Shay Cohen Arbel

Stylist & Art Director: Giorgio Branduardi

Model: Federico Cola

Stylist Assistant: Nicola Destro