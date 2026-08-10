Jung Kook Explores Chanel 1957 L’Extrait de Parfum

Jung Kook introduces Chanel 1957 L’Extrait de Parfum in his first campaign as House Ambassador for Fragrances and Beauty, following his appointment in December 2025. The BTS member appears in new imagery and two films dedicated to the fragrance, placing his conversation with Chanel in-house perfumer-creator Olivier Polge at the center of the release.

Chanel places Jung Kook at the center of the campaign for the latest addition to the Les Extraits de CHANEL collection. The project connects his perspective as a musician with the history and composition of 1957, a fragrance that takes its name from an important year in Gabrielle Chanel’s career.

One film brings Jung Kook together with Polge for a discussion about 1957 L’Extrait de Parfum. Polge breaks down the composition while the singer considers the character of the fragrance and the ideas behind its creation.

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A second film turns toward Jung Kook’s own career. The singer reflects on defining moments and considers a personal date that carries particular meaning for him. Chanel connects that idea with 1957, the year Gabrielle Chanel received the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. Jung Kook also selects a song from his discography that he feels relates to the character of 1957.

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The project marks Jung Kook’s first campaign for Chanel Beauty following his appointment as ambassador in December 2025. As a member of BTS and a solo artist, the South Korean singer brings his own perspective to the fragrance through the two films, giving the campaign a format that relies on conversation and personal reflection.

1957 L’Extrait de Parfum revisits Chanel’s existing 1957 fragrance through a denser, more concentrated composition. The fragrance combines musk with floral notes and a Cuir de Russie accord. The Russian leather reference connects to Chanel’s relationship with Duke Dmitri Pavlovich. Neroli, vetiver and sandalwood also form part of the fragrance profile. These notes give the new version earthier qualities compared with the airy, musky character of the original 1957.