in Editorial, Exclusive, Ford Models, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Wilhelmina Models

Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug for MMSCENE Exclusive

Model Max Luc fronts a new MMSCENE exclusive photographed by Ryan Barhaug.

Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug

Max Luc leads a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Ryan Barhaug. Shot across a restrained interior, the series moves between monochrome and softly colored frames, with Barhaug using natural light and close composition to shape the mood. Luc defines the editorial through steady eye contact, subtle movement, and confident poses.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Represented by Ford Models, Luc brings a strong presence to the editorial, while worn denim, white layers, knitwear, and classic sneakers keep the styling grounded. Barhaug gives the portraits an intimate quality, allowing Luc’s expressions and physical presence to guide the series.

Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug

Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug

Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug

Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug

Photographer: Ryan Barhaug
Model: Max Luc
Agency: Ford Models

EditorialexclusivePortraits

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Written by Jana Kostic

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