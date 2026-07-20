Max Luc by Ryan Barhaug for MMSCENE Exclusive

Max Luc leads a new MMSCENE PORTRAITS editorial photographed by Ryan Barhaug. Shot across a restrained interior, the series moves between monochrome and softly colored frames, with Barhaug using natural light and close composition to shape the mood. Luc defines the editorial through steady eye contact, subtle movement, and confident poses.

Represented by Ford Models, Luc brings a strong presence to the editorial, while worn denim, white layers, knitwear, and classic sneakers keep the styling grounded. Barhaug gives the portraits an intimate quality, allowing Luc’s expressions and physical presence to guide the series.