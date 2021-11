MMSCENE STYLE: Boys Club by Vladimir Ilic

Fashion photographer Vladimir Ilic captured Boys Club story featuring Marko Zdinjak, Uros Drakulic, Nikola Dencic and Dusan Petras at Fox Model 011 exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Milos Dokic with beauty from makeup artist Marko Nikolic and hair stylist Dacha.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Boss at Movem Fashion, Mona, Levi’s and Zara.

Photographer Vladimir Ilic

Stylist Milos Dokic

Hair Stylist Dacha

Makeup Artist Marko Nikolic

Models Marko Zdinjak, Uros Drakulic, Nikola Dencic, Dusan Petras at Fox Model 011