The handsome George Shioshvili at Look Models Management builds up his portfolio with a recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Philipp Raphael. Assistance by Nika Gotsadze.

Photographer: Philipp Raphael @visionofstudio

Model: George Shioshvili at Look Models Management @Georgeeshioshvili

Assistant: Nika Gotsadze @Nikagotsadze_