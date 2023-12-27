Guide for Retired Male Models on Managing Online Images

In an era where digital footprints are indelible, retired male models face the unique challenge of managing their online presence. MMSCENE magazine editors explore the steps these professionals can take to remove or control the distribution of their images online, covering legal avenues, direct communication strategies, and the benefits of using a stage name.

As a magazine founded on sole promotion of Male Models and Male Model Agencies these advices we collected throughout more than 15 years of work in the industry. At the same time we ourselves are working with retired male model requests on a daily basis. Most of those concern image removal, as male modeling is often a short-term occupation, these issues will undeniably occur. Often male models will be forced due to their future jobs to clean their search presence. At times this is easy, but at times also impossible.

MMSCENE magazine was founded from MALE MODEL SCENE, we have worked with thousands of models and all the prestigious agencies in the modeling industry – here is our personal guide to retired male models looking to manage their online images:

Initial Steps: Direct Communication

The first and often most effective step is to directly contact the webmasters and publications hosting the images. A respectful and understanding approach is key, as these entities may not be legally bound to remove the images. It’s important to clearly state the request and provide reasons, whether they be for privacy, a career change, or personal preference.

If you have worked with a magazine, or on a test shoot, make sure to also contact the photographer or stylists if they were the point of contact for the shoot. At the same time very often model agencies are distributing test shoots to promote their fresh faces. Magazines and web sites are most of the time not the ones looking for the images, and the material is always sent over by a photographer or a model agency. In our case, our contact information is present on our ABOUT page, just as for MMSCENE this is the case for most men’s and women’s fashion sites and magazines.

The claims to images can massively damage the standing of websites online, and endengarour social media profile statuses. Thus please respect the publications who worked on promoting your image while you worked as a model and work on contacting the publications one by one on your own.

Leveraging Legal Tools: The DMCA

Only when direct communication fails, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) serves as a legal tool. This act allows individuals to request the takedown of copyrighted content. Retired models should draft a DMCA notice if they have copyright claims to their images. However, it’s crucial to understand the limitations of this law, particularly in cases where models may have signed away image rights in their contracts. In this case once again, asking a publication directly (and politely) to take down a feature is the recommended way to go. We at MMSCENE appreciate this approach and so do all of our colleagues in other publications.

Understanding Contractual Obligations

A thorough review of past modeling contracts is essential. Models often grant extensive rights to their images to agencies or photographers. Understanding these details can guide the approach to image removal and identify whether agencies can assist in this process.

Often, on certain territories models photographed outdoors do not hold the same copyright as models photographed in an indoor setting. These details vary in various copyright reading of any law, and may or many not apply to your case. Our advice as we are certain the advice of all the retired male models, is to demand a model release form upon entering any shoot. This will for a moment likely take away your rights over the photos, but it will also often limit the rights of the photographer as a copyright holder. At the same time this is something your model agency should work on with you, and it is recommended you insist on your agent or booker at the modeling agency clarifies with the client a model release is a must. This is the case for commercial work, campaign, e-commerce but also for editorial and male model test shoots.

The Importance of a Stage Name for Retired Male Models

This is perhaps the most important advice we at MMSCENE can share with you personally – if possible do not use your birth name. Using a stage name during a modeling career is a proactive measure that can pay dividends in privacy management. This practice creates a distinction between the professional and personal life, making it less likely for personal information to be easily linked with professional images. This foresight can be invaluable in managing a digital footprint post-retirement. An alternation in one single letter in your name or surname will prevent any mishap you may have with your digital footprint as retired male models.

Managing Social Media and Online Presence

Models should also consider their self-managed content, like social media accounts. Adjusting privacy settings or removing content can be an immediate step towards regaining privacy. In certain jurisdictions, individuals can exercise the “right to be forgotten” requesting search engines to remove personal data. This can be a powerful tool in managing online visibility.

Social media profiles are often encouraged by model agencies, clients and magazines today look for models with larger social media presence. Furthermore, even if you are not a male model influencer, an Instagram or Tiktok page is for a male model also a portfolio. Consider it as a tool of work, as your very own online model portfolio.

This is your personal choice, many models have no issues of their past work living on online. Retired male models can also work on utilizing social media to craft a new public image can overshadow past modeling work. Engaging positively and sharing current endeavors or interests helps in redefining the public perception and online identity.

Seeking Professional Help

Navigating these waters can be complex, and legal consultation is often advisable. A lawyer specializing in intellectual property and digital media law can provide tailored advice and assistance, especially in understanding and navigating contractual nuances and copyright issues. Whether removing your images or demanding for brands to stop the use of your images, if your own initiative is bringing no result, we would advice seeking legal advice.

Share Your Experience as Retired Male Models

Sharing experiences and strategies with upcoming models can help them prepare for future digital privacy challenges. Additionally, advocating for stronger digital privacy rights and regulations can contribute to a broader change in how online content is managed and controlled. Before signing to a model agency, raising this concerns with your agents is something we at MMSCENE Magazine would dearly recommend.

Finally, managing an online presence post-retirement is a multifaceted challenge for retired male models. It requires a combination of direct communication, legal knowledge, and strategic use of digital tools. The process involves not just the removal of past images but also the proactive management of one’s digital legacy. Continuous effort, coupled with empathy and professional assistance, is key to reclaiming privacy and controlling one’s digital footprint in the fast-evolving online world. At the same time, respect the publications who with photographers and agents worked on promoting yourself as a male model.

For any concerns about content you may have posted on MMSCENE and our platforms feel free to drop us an email – info@malemodelscene.net