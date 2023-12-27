Leo Wu Stars in Grazia China Latest Cover Story

Actor Leo Wu takes the cover story of Grazia China Magazine‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Lin Jiajie. In charge of styling was Belle Shao, with art direction from Yanqiaoer, and production by Xia Zi. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Sijun.

Wu Lei, also known as Leo Wu, born on December 26, 1999, in Shanghai, China, is a Chinese actor, singer, and dancer. He is affectionately known as “China’s Little Brother.” Wu Lei’s journey into showbiz began at an early age. At just three years old, he was scouted for commercials, launching his path in the entertainment world. Wu Lei’s acting career officially began with his role as Nezha in the series “The Legend and the Hero” in 2007. He gained attention for his roles in children’s television dramas like “Home with Aliens” (2009) and “Naughty boy Xiaotiao Ma” (2010), winning the Outstanding Child Actor award at the Flying Apsaras Awards.

Leo Wu’s popularity soared with his portrayal of young Yang Guo in the 2014 wuxia drama “Romance of the Condor Heroes.” He followed this with performances in “The Whirlwind Girl” and “Nirvana in Fire” in 2015. In 2017, Leo Wu transitioned to lead roles, starting with the fantasy web series “Magic Star.” He continued to establish himself as a versatile actor with roles in various genres, including the British-Chinese action thriller “S.M.A.R.T. Chase” and the fantasy epic “Asura.”

Wu Lei’s more recent roles include the historical fantasy drama “The Long Ballad” (2021) alongside Dilraba Dilmurat and the historical romance series “Love like The Galaxy” (2022). He has also been cast in several upcoming films and dramas. Leo Wu has been recognized on Forbes China Celebrity 100 list multiple times, reflecting his influence in the Chinese entertainment industry.

Photography © Lin Jiajie for Grazia China, read more at chinagrazia.com