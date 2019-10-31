in Editorial, ELITE Models, ELITE Paris, Magazines, Soul Artist Management, Wilhelmina Models

London Portrait: Louis Marzin Poses for Style Magazine November 2019 Issue

Fenton Bailey photographed for Louis Marzin for Style Magazine’s latest edition

Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps

The handsome Louis Marzin at Elite Models stars in London Portrait story captured by fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps for Style Magazine‘s Corriere della Sera supplement. In charge of styling was Giovanni De Ruvo, with grooming from Ernesto Montenovo at Greenapple.

Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps
Louis Marzin
Photo © Fenton Bailey for Style Magazine / Courtesy of Tonic Reps

Style Magazine – style.corriere.it
Photographer: Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps – www.tonicreps.co.uk
Stylist: Giovanni De Ruvo
Beauty Artist: Ernesto Montenovo at Greenapple
Model: Louis Marzin at Elite Models

magazines

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jak Uzovic

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jak Uzovic by Tatiana Chornenkaya