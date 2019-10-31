The handsome Louis Marzin at Elite Models stars in London Portrait story captured by fashion photographer Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps for Style Magazine‘s Corriere della Sera supplement. In charge of styling was Giovanni De Ruvo, with grooming from Ernesto Montenovo at Greenapple.
Style Magazine – style.corriere.it
Photographer: Fenton Bailey at Tonic Reps – www.tonicreps.co.uk
Stylist: Giovanni De Ruvo
Beauty Artist: Ernesto Montenovo at Greenapple
Model: Louis Marzin at Elite Models
