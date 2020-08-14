Five Simple Grooming Tips For Men

Since the old days of a simple shave and a splash of cologne, male grooming has come a long way and became an honoured art. Today, grooming isn’t about simply taming the hair on your face and head or spending a fortune on a thousand different products.

However, for some men preening or buying creams is still very much a minefield. If you are among the men that prefer just to wash their faces with bar soap and stick to haircut one time in a month, these five tips can help to step up your skincare game, focus on grooming, and looking and feeling your best!

Find Proper Hair Products

You can’t just walk out of the house after sleeping with your ‘bed’ hairstyle, can you? Take care of your hair with regular washes and conditioner to be sure your hair receives the proper nutrients it needs. Also, add a world of difference to how you look with a touch of wax or gel.

Since there are a variety of different options, try to do some research in addition to slight trial-and-error to find out which hair products work for you. If you have unruly, thick hair, then pomade and waxes might be a better variant for you. If you have short, fine hair, go for a more lightweight wax or gel to add volume and texture. Moreover, there are products intended for those with no hair at all.

Maintain Skincare Routine

It’s no longer enough for a guy to just shave and apply some aftershave. To keep your face looking healthy, good-looking, and energised, you need to sustain a skincare routine that includes cleansing, toning, and moisturising.

Since our skin is exposed to sebum production, pollution, car exhaust, and other irritants 24/7, consider cleansing your face every morning and evening with warm water by using a face wash that suits your skin type. Cleanser can help you to remove excess oils and dirt that builds up on your skin, which in turn help to avoid whitehead, blackheads, and acne. After that, be sure to use tonic to restore the pH balance of the skin and apply moisturiser to prevents cracks, dry, or dull skin.

Take Care Of Your Beard (If You Have One)

If you have always dreamed of trying the bearded look that makes a style statement, but never knew how to get started, we have got you covered. After growing out your beard for at least a month, make sure to visit a barber so that he can properly shape and groom it for you as a newbie.

Grooming your beard will require periodic dry trimming using beard trimmers or hairdressing scissors to maintain an even length and shape of your beard. Also, ensure that you keep it clean by washing it with shampoo and condition on a daily basis as you would when you shower.

While CBD oil is commonly known as pain and stress-reliever, you may also apply some CBD beard oil to prevent beard itch and facial irritation after washing it. CBD oil benefits and natural effectiveness can help to fortify, hydrate, and moisturise facial hair while combating that uncomfortable irritation, redness and itchiness.

Shave Like An Expert

When it comes to shaving, most guys are forgetting about essential pre-shave actions leaving skin with irritation, bumps, and ingrown hairs.

First of all, the best time for shaving is right after a shower when the skin is warm and moist. Start with exfoliating the shave-zone with a face scrub as it will soften the skin, remove excess oil and dead skin cells that might build up your razor blade.

Then after applying natural shaving cream or gel, shave along the direction your hair grows while keeping the skin pulled taut. In case you use electric razors, you can apply a pre-shave lotion to prevent the skin from drying out. Also, don’t forget to use an aftershave for men to reduce redness, irritation, bumps, and ingrown hairs.

Wear Sunscreen

Finally, never leave home without wearing sunscreen. Exposure to harmful UVA rays can lead to premature ageing, cause wrinkles, and increase the risk of skin cancer. Also, men who don’t use sunscreen enhance their chances of getting sun damage, which usually results in redness, irritation, and extra blood vessels.

Therefore, consider adding a moisturiser that includes at least SPF of 30 into your daily grooming routine to nourish and protect your skin, its colour and texture. Make sure to apply the sunblock 15 minutes before heading out, so the product gets absorbed better.

Images by Kevin Roldan for MMSCENE