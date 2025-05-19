in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonah Folks by Giovanni Cardenas

Photographer Giovanni Cardenas collaborates with model Jonah Folks for the latest MMSCENE exclusive.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonah Folks by Giovanni Cardenas

Photographer Giovanni Cardenas captures model Jonah Folks in a raw series for MMSCENE PORTRAITS, shot across the vibrant streets of Mexico City. Navigating the commerce district of La Merced, Jonah moves through the area with quiet focus and steady rhythm.

Shot around CDMX’s bustling La Merced neighborhood, the series draws on the everyday energy of the city. Jonah wears Off-White, Yohji Yamamoto, Maison Margiela, Diesel, Willy Chavarría x Adidas, Puma x Ferrari, Balenciaga, and Fear of God, styling entirely his own.

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonah Folks by Giovanni Cardenas

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonah Folks by Giovanni Cardenas

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonah Folks by Giovanni Cardenas

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jonah Folks by Giovanni Cardenas

Photographer: Giovanni Cardenas
Model: Jonah Folks

Written by admin

