Kenzo Spring Summer 2026 Collides Satin, Punk, and Print

Kenzo shows its Spring Summer 2026 collection in Paris with Club Kenzo, a concept shaped by NIGO’s multi-decade influences. This season centers around the collision of creative scenes: Andy Warhol’s Factory, Kenzo Takada’s 1970s Paris studio, and NIGO’s own ecosystem of musicians, designers, and style disruptors.

The show unfolds inside Maxim’s, a Paris venue long associated with nightlife and cross-cultural exchange. Hiroshi Fujiwara provides the soundtrack, deepening the link between fashion and music that runs through every look. On this runway, NIGO frames the club as a space where style comes loose. Dressing up becomes spontaneous, irreverent, and full of coded references.

Silhouettes shift tone through texture and exaggeration. Italian tailoring arrives in hot pink and carries custom monogram linings, turning dinner jackets into daywear. NIGO’s take on Japanese tailoring sharpens eveningwear in satin, sidestepping formality for effect. Military and workwear references appear through smocks trimmed with faux fur, mother-of-pearl buttons, and saturated color. A chef’s shirt with asymmetrical closure and a rose print connects directly to one worn by Kenzo Takada, while rounded trousers drawn from the archives give structure to the new proportions.

The graphics don’t hold back. Airbrushed finishes and screenprints recall punk and DIY culture. Certain pieces receive final edits directly from the models, marker in hand, customizing the garments live. NIGO lifts rose patterns from the house archive and throws them against stars, checkerboards, and harlequin grids. Ivy league references meet punk slogans, layered to the point of overload.

Accessories carry the same chaos. A new take on last season’s mule creates a street-ready version in a men’s fit. NIGO leans into humor through objects. Belts spell out phrases. Leather bags arrive scuffed, sprayed, or patched with found details. Canvas pieces reference workwear, but not in their original context, they feel lived-in, tampered with, and ready to keep changing.

The New Era collaboration continues, introducing another round of 59FIFTY fitted caps. These pieces move with the collection instead of sitting outside it. Each hat becomes part of the narrative, one more cue in the larger ensemble.