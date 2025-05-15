MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Xavier Math

Photographed by Adam Washington, model Xavier Math, represented by Wilhelmina Models LA and AIG Models, heads to Hacienda 6 Palms for a moment of stillness between motion. In this exclusive interview for MMSCENE Magazine, Xavier talks surfing, storytelling, and staying steady in an unpredictable industry. With roots in competitive surf culture and a calm presence in front of the lens, Xavier opens up about the unexpected start to his modeling career, the discipline it takes to balance the studio and the ocean, and why real conversations matter more than curated moments.

From training routines and cold water mornings to podcasting and his hopes for the 2028 Olympics, Xavier shares how he moves through both fashion and surf with clarity and purpose, while keeping faith, fitness, and freedom at the core.

Can you tell us about your journey into modeling? How did being scouted by AIG Model & Talent Management and signing with Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles shape your career?

Honestly, modeling wasn’t something I ever chased. I grew up surfing competitively, spending most of my days in the ocean not implicitly in front of a camera even though I was getting photographed and filmed a lot because of surfing. But after college, I was scouted by AIG, and that really opened a door I didn’t even know was there. Huge shout out to Brian Hillburn. Then signing with Wilhelmina LA took it to a new level. Suddenly, people saw potential in me that I hadn’t seen in myself. It’s been a gift, and I feel grateful to be learning from some of the best in the industry while staying true to who I am.

Surfing and modeling seem like two very different worlds. How do you balance your time between the surf and the runway?

They are different but both require discipline, intuition, and presence. Surfing keeps me grounded, mentally sharp, and connected to something real. Modeling is a totally different form of expression, but I try to bring that same authenticity into it. I don’t force balance I just stay committed to my routine, stay healthy, and keep my priorities clear. I’ll surf before a casting, and sometimes I’ll bring saltwater into the studio with me. That balance, or tension even, helps me stay me.

What inspired you to start your podcast, Beyond The Lineup? What topics or conversations resonate most with you and your audience?

Beyond The Lineup came from a desire to go deeper and fulfill a childhood dream. I’d spent so much time around incredible surfers, athletes, and creatives but so few people knew the stories behind the surface. I wanted to give those people a space to share their challenges, their stories, their heartbreak, their growth. I think people are tired of curated highlight reels. What resonates most are the real, raw conversations, the ones that show the cost of greatness and the beauty in the process.

As a surfer, you’re deeply connected to the ocean. How does this connection influence your perspective on life and your work as a model?

The ocean teaches you surrender. It reminds you you’re not in control and that’s something I carry into every area of life, including modeling. Whether it’s a wave or a casting, you show up prepared, give your best, and let go of the outcome. There’s a kind of peace and trust that comes from that mindset. I think it keeps me from getting too caught up in ego or pressure. It’s bigger than just me.

Surfing has its share of dangers. Have you ever had a close encounter with a shark or faced any other life-threatening situations in the water? How do you handle fear in such moments?

Yeah! There have been a few moments that reminded me how vulnerable we are out there. I’ve seen sharks and have had close encounters. I’ve been held under way longer than I wanted to. But I don’t see fear as something to eliminate, I see it as something to face with wisdom. I lean into preparation, and then I lean into trust. Faith gives me a kind of quiet courage. It helps me breathe deeper, stay calm, and remember that I’m not alone even when it gets heavy. To me, overcoming fear has revealed parts of myself I might never have discovered otherwise.

What does a typical day look like for you when you’re not modeling? Do you have a favorite surf spot that feels like home?

A good day always starts early for me. I love going straight into cold water. It’s what really gets me up. Then I’ll start with stretching, some breaky, and usually a surf. I try to fuel my body with clean food, stay moving, and leave space for stillness/relaxation. I also spend a lot of time working on my podcast or connecting with friends and mentors. As for surf spots, there are a few, but Trestles in San Clemente always feels like home. The community, the rhythm, the energy there’s just nothing else like that wave and it’s really rad to see the Olympics of 2028 will be hosted there.

The surfer lifestyle often emphasizes freedom and individuality. How does this translate to your work in the fashion industry?

To me, true freedom comes from knowing who you are and where you are. Surfing taught me to move with intention, to stay true to my own rhythm instead of chasing trends. I try to bring that into modeling by not performing for approval, but showing up as I am with gratitude, presence, and purpose. Individuality isn’t about rebellion, it’s about being rooted. I have always lived by the saying “would I commit to it even if it fails” and if the answer is yes then I know that I am in the right place.

Surfing is physically demanding, and modeling requires you to maintain a certain aesthetic. What does your fitness and nutrition routine look like to stay prepared for both?

My routine’s built around longevity, performance, and feeling good. I lift, and at the moment I’m very focused on training legs, and staying active with hikes and surfing. Surfing alone can keep you in excellent shape, but I feel like to be in modeling shape you need to take it to the next level. I eat clean grass-fed meats, eggs, avocados, and olive oil. I also tend to fast, drink AG1 and take my other supplements daily. But I see health as more than physical. I protect my mental and spiritual health too because looking good means nothing if you don’t feel whole.

Who are some of your biggest inspirations in the surfing and modeling communities?

In surfing, people like Julian Wilson and Mick Fanning inspire me. They’ve faced real adversity and come out stronger without losing humility. In modeling, it’s guys who carry themselves with quiet confidence and purpose, not ego and one guy that comes to mind that I really got to connect with is Fabian Arnold. But most of my inspiration comes from people close to me like my friends, family, mentors. Their consistency and character speak louder than any title.

What role does storytelling play in your podcast, Beyond The Lineup? Do you have a favorite episode or guest that stands out?

Storytelling is the heart of it. Beyond The Lineup is all about showing the human behind the talent. One of my favorite episodes was with Mike “Happy” Cruickshank. His story is wild, raw, redemptive, and real. It is a constant reminder to me that people can change, grow, and still carry light no matter how dark it gets. That’s what I want the show to be, a place where honesty and hope coexist. Stories move people and my goal is to inspire, like I said this is something I wish I had growing up in the surf environment.

How do you see your career evolving in both surfing and modeling? Are there any specific goals or projects you’re excited about?

I want to keep building Beyond The Lineup into something that genuinely impacts people. With modeling, I’d love to work with brands that align with my lifestyle and values, ones that prioritize health, adventure, and authenticity. With surfing I’m going to continue competing on the North America QS tour. I’m very optimistic so I truly do believe that wherever I choose to put in my most efforts will take off. Long-term, I see everything converging into a mission-driven life where I can use my platform to lead, serve, and create.

If you could give one piece of advice to aspiring surfers or models, what would it be?

Don’t chase applause, chase purpose. It’s so important to build your foundation like first who you are, what you stand for, and what keeps you steady when things get unpredictable. If you stay rooted, everything else will grow from there. Be coachable. Be humble. And never forget to enjoy the ride.