MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Still Here by Fred Elfeld

Stylist Nawid Qureischi and photographer Fred Elfeld team up with model Keno von Keudell for our latest exclusive story.

Vest: Superdry, Pants: by Marvin Thäte, Glasses: MELLER, Necklace: BIMBA Y LOLA, Shoes: VAGABOND

Photographed by Fred Elfeld, “Still Here” features model Keno von Keudell for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Set in quiet interiors and urban corners, the editorial explores identity in transit, what it means to feel caught between places. Styling by Nawid Qureischi draws on texture and silhouette to reflect stillness, fragility, and control.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

With creative direction by Elfeld and Qureischi, the story embraces contrast, tailored lines meet unpolished edges, shimmering details offset grounded shapes. Hair and makeup by Anna Stark keeps the tone pared-back, letting expression and form guide the mood. Digital operator Kim Down supports the pared-back aesthetic, with each frame holding a quiet tension between distance and presence.

The wardrobe features selections from Astrid S., Ralph Lauren, Filippa K., Mugler, Calvin Klein, ARKET, SUSUMU AI, COS, Marvin Thäte, Dr. Martens, CONVERSE, WRANGLER, Superdry, MELLER, BIMBA Y LOLA, VAGABOND, hennes, Q.K.M., Weekday, and Diesel.

Top: Vintage, Pants: Mugler, Bracelet: by Nawid Qureischi
Pants: by Marvin Thäte, Glasses: MELLER, Necklace: BIMBA Y LOLA
Top: by hennes, Vest: Q.K.M., Shorts: Weekday, Scarf: Vintage, Shoes: Diesel
Top: Vintage, Pants: Mugler, Bracelet: by Nawid Qureischi, Shoes: Dr.Martens
Vest: Superdry, Pants: by Marvin Thäte, Glasses: MELLER, Necklace: BIMBA Y LOLA, Shoes: VAGABOND
T-Shirt: by Astrid S., Long Sleeve: Ralph Lauren, Choker: by Nawid Qureischi
Top: COS, Shorts: by Marvin Thäte, Jewelry: by Nawid Qureischi, Shoes: WRANGLER
Jacket: Vintage
Top: Vintage, Shorts: Calvin Klein, Blazer: ARKET, Scarf: SUSUMU AI

Title: Still Here
Photography: Fred Elfeld
Model: Keno von Keudell at Kult Models Germany
Styling: Nawid Qureischi
Creative Direction: Fred Elfeld & Nawid Qureischi
Hair & MakeUp Artist: Anna Stark
Digital Operator: Kim Down

