MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Still Here by Fred Elfeld

Photographed by Fred Elfeld, “Still Here” features model Keno von Keudell for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. Set in quiet interiors and urban corners, the editorial explores identity in transit, what it means to feel caught between places. Styling by Nawid Qureischi draws on texture and silhouette to reflect stillness, fragility, and control.

With creative direction by Elfeld and Qureischi, the story embraces contrast, tailored lines meet unpolished edges, shimmering details offset grounded shapes. Hair and makeup by Anna Stark keeps the tone pared-back, letting expression and form guide the mood. Digital operator Kim Down supports the pared-back aesthetic, with each frame holding a quiet tension between distance and presence.

The wardrobe features selections from Astrid S., Ralph Lauren, Filippa K., Mugler, Calvin Klein, ARKET, SUSUMU AI, COS, Marvin Thäte, Dr. Martens, CONVERSE, WRANGLER, Superdry, MELLER, BIMBA Y LOLA, VAGABOND, hennes, Q.K.M., Weekday, and Diesel.

Title: Still Here

Photography: Fred Elfeld

Model: Keno von Keudell at Kult Models Germany

Styling: Nawid Qureischi

Creative Direction: Fred Elfeld & Nawid Qureischi

Hair & MakeUp Artist: Anna Stark

Digital Operator: Kim Down