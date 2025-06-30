The Source: Marine Serre Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Marine Serre presents The Source for Spring Summer 2026 not as a show, but as a precise assembly of garments grounded in process. Without a runway, the brand lets the clothes do the work. Each piece comes out of deliberate labor, cutters, technicians, artisans, and designers bring their knowledge together, not for nostalgia, but as a way of resisting waste, excess, and noise.

This season doesn’t seek spectacle. It favors structure, cut, and material. The wardrobe Serre builds functions across the span of a day adaptable, reduced, and shaped for movement. The focus stays tight: garments that respond to the body and stay aware of where they come from.

Serre doesn’t separate experimentation from tradition. Both exist inside every piece. The materials shift between upcycled, recycled, and regenerated sources. Yellow cotton mimics python skin without relying on leather.

Denim anchors the collection with reworked shapes. Familiar dark jeans take on new cuts. Workwear, in white, gains edge through detail, croc-effect panels, placed not for show but for structure.

Sequins surface again, cut into crescent moons or reused entirely, replacing shine with shape. Airbrushed leather shifts in tone from black to taupe, muting itself. Cowboy-influenced floral leather enters the construction as texture and weight.

One capsule pulls directly from Serre’s own childhood. A multi-sports collection draws on the energy of play, shaped for physical movement and personal memory. Nothing feels abstract. Each piece moves with intent and closes the gap between body and garment.

Serre chooses not to perform this season. She refuses excess and directs attention back to the pieces. Instead of spectacle, she gives structure. Instead of themes, she offers form. The Source speaks through fabric, fit, and finish.