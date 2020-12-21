Beauty & Grooming: Understand Your Hair Loss Type

There’s a close relationship between the causes and types of hair loss. Usually, getting to know just one of the two will give you enough to know everything about your hair loss. This problem may be a general one, but it can vary from one person to another. When you hear the word baldness, immediately your mind brings up the image of the head of a male. However, females can also suffer from complete baldness, although it is quite rare.

Hair loss is something that both men and women experience due to different reasons. The biggest reason why males lose their hair is indeed androgenetic alopecia or male pattern baldness. This is a type of hair loss, and the cause is genetic.

There are some drugs available in the market, such as minoxidil and finasteride that can help with permanent hair loss. But the problem with these is that they only work as long as you continue using them. The moment their usage is discontinued, you’ll start experiencing excessive shedding. This is why many sufferers of pattern baldness choose to have hair transplant surgery, which offers permanent and natural-looking results.

Other than genetics, there are a few other causes of hair loss, such as nutritional, stress, drugs, medicines, poor health, trauma, or injury. Certain hair products can also contain harmful chemicals which can ruin the shaft of your hair. Straightening, curling, blow-drying, bleaching and perming could be other reasons for hair loss.

In many of these cases, your hair will start to grow back normally, if you have started taking good care of them. However, if the damage done to the hair is extreme, then you might need surgical or non-surgical treatment to regrow your hair.

What Are the Different Types of Hair Loss?

So, now that we know the causes, let’s take a look at the types of hair loss.

Telogen Effluvium

Telogen Effluvium is a temporary hair loss condition that results because of stress, trauma, or shock. What happens is that a significant portion of your hair ends up entering the telogen phase of the hair growth cycle. This causes hair loss and thinning. This phase can last for 3 to 6 months after which you can start growing your hair back normally. Telogen effluvium can happen as a result of childbirth, accident, or medical treatment, such as chemotherapy.

Traction Alopecia

This is a temporary/permanent condition (depending on your speed of intervention) which can result from wearing tight hairstyles. The pulling back of hair can cause breakage and even cause headaches.

Braids, buns, and cornrows pull your hair to the back of your head quite strongly, which is quite damaging in the long run. If you immediately stop styling in such a manner, your hair loss might only be temporary. However, if it goes on, you might permanently lose your hair.

Alopecia Areata

This happens when the body’s immune system starts attacking the hair follicles. It results in the formation of circular patches on the scalp. It may go away on its own, but sometimes it may be years before that happens. Alopecia areata is different from alopecia totalis, in which the sufferer completely loses their head hair.

Trichotillomania

It is a psychological disorder where a person has a strong urge to pull hair from different parts of the body, such as the scalp, eyelashes, eyebrows, or facial hair, in general. It can happen as a result of stress. It is one reason why some people suffer from hair loss.

Androgenetic Alopecia

As mentioned above, it happens due to genetic reasons. In males, hair loss follows a defined pattern, which is why they’re recommended hair transplant after a certain age. However, in the case of females, diffuse hair loss happens, and the pattern of hair loss is also quite unpredictable. Hair restoration surgery is the most effective solution for pattern baldness.

Hair Loss Due to Pregnancy

Soon after childbirth, hormonal changes are another reason why women may experience hair loss. As the level of oestrogen in the body decreases, you may start experiencing excessive hair loss. It becomes quite prominent 3 months after childbirth. However, it is a temporary condition, and you will start growing your hair back. In the meantime, you should eat well and take care of yourself.

Conclusion

There can be other reasons for hair loss and the resulting types of hair loss. This guide might help you give an idea of your hair loss type, but you should not take any decision solely based on this article.

You need to consult a doctor. Only they will be able to provide you with a reliable diagnosis of your hair loss and offer a suitable solution, such as hair transplant or PRP therapy etc.

