Models Need Great Skin – Here’s How To Protect Yourself This Summer



We all know that we should protect our skin, but if you’re a model it’s especially important – and summer can be tough on your skin. Keep your skin looking great no matter how hard the sun beats down with these 4 model-tested tactics. After all, it takes a lot more than sunscreen to be photoshoot ready.

An All-Season Sunscreen

You may need more than sunscreen to take care of your skin, but that doesn’t mean you can skip the basics. Look for a broad-spectrum, fast-absorbing SPF moisturizer, rather than a stand-alone sunscreen for convenient and comfortable protection that you can wear year round. The moisturizer will also help keep your skin from drying out in the sun. And remember – don’t ditch your sunscreen come winter. Wearing it year-round can actually slow down signs of aging.

If your skin runs oily or you prefer to minimize your moisturizer use for other reasons, you might also consider a powdered sunscreen product. These sunscreens are more like makeup, but they give the same level of protection as other sunscreens since they contain the same compounds as a traditional sunscreen, which typically consists of powders mixed with a moisturizer or other base.

Add An Exterior Awning

It’s nice to spend time outside during the summer, but you don’t want to get too much sun exposure, even if you’re wearing your sunscreen. Instead, consider adding a retractable awning to your home so that you can lounge by the pool without getting burned. And don’t be embarrassed to carry an umbrella if you’re out for a walk, or just wear a wide-brimmed hat. It will keep you cool and shaded on even the sunniest days.



Scrub Off The Sweat

Between sunscreen products, sweat, and anything else you use on your skin as part of your daily routine, it’s no surprise that your pores tend to get clogged extra quickly during the summer. Give your face a reset using a chemical exfoliant for a deep penetrating clean. The best product options are those containing glycolic acid, AHA, and BHA, all of which can help make your skin look younger, reduce acne, and minimize fine lines. As for other exfoliants – think abrasive products that don’t penetrate the skin – skip those. They’re more likely to irritate your skin and make it more vulnerable to sun damage than to improve its appearance.

Take Action After Sun

Proper summer skincare starts with your daily routine, but as the summer comes to an end, you also need to take special steps to bring your skin back into alignment. One way to do this is by getting a professional chemical peel. While at first a chemical peel can leave your skin looking irritated, the overall goal is to encourage your body to shed the outer layer of skin and to stimulate blood flow and new skin cell growth. Post-peel, be sure to treat your skin with special care and keep it well hydrated for the best outcome.

Caring for your skin is one of the most important things you can do as a model – or if you just want to look like one. This summer, then, be sure you apply your sunscreen liberally and stay in the shade. A little extra pampering will go a long way.

Images by Mark Mendez for MMSCENE