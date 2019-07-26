in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Fall Winter 2019.20 Campaigns, Juergen Teller, Menswear

Michael B. Jordan is the Face of Coach Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Photographer Juergen Teller captured Coach’s FW19 Campaign

Michael B. Jordan
Photography © Juergen Teller for Coach

Actor Michael B. Jordan stars in Coach‘s Fall Winter 2019.20 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Juergen Teller. In charge of styling was Venetia Scott, with hair styling from Christiaan, and makeup from beauty artist Dick Page.

Michael B. Jordan
Photography © Juergen Teller for Coach
Michael B. Jordan
Photography © Juergen Teller for Coach

Michael B. Jordan
Photography © Juergen Teller for Coach

ad campaignsEntertainmentFW19Menswear

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

MMSCENE Magazine

Nikos Shadi & Daniel Rasielewski Star in MMSCENE Magazine #31 Issue
Church's

Adrien Sahores & Finnlay Davis Model Church’s Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection