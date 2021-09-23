Beauty & Grooming: Scalp Care Tips for Men

Hair care is important of the beauty regimen for both men and women. While men might not use as many styling products, it’s still critical to have good grooming habits. Having healthy hair is critical, and it all begins with ensuring your scalp is healthy. It’s especially important if you are thinking of going for a scalp exposing cut, such as a mohawk or undercut.

MMSCENE Beauty Editors find best scalp care tips, helping you with your day-to-day hair care routine:

Clarify Regularly

One of the most important things you can do for your scalp is to use a clarifying shampoo. Dirt and sweat can built up, especially if you work out regularly or spend a lot of time in a polluted area. And products, such as waxes or gels, can also cause an unhealthy build-up. It’s a good idea to use a clarifying shampoo about one to two times each month. Using these shampoos can also fight flakes and itchy irritation. You can often find the high quality shampoo for men online, so shop around to find the right option.

Important to note, it is a good idea to avoid using clarifying products more than every other week, since using them too much can strip away natural oils, which are critical to a healthy scalp. Use a coin-sized dab of the shampoo and massage it into your hair to cleanse it properly. Men with longer hair might want to follow it up with some conditioner.

Monitor Scalp Health

Pay attention to your head to see if it itches or if you have white flakes. If there is itchiness, the sensitive skin might be irritated by hair product ingredients. Or you could have seborrheic dermatitis, which is a common condition in oilier parts of the body. It is caused by a reaction between bacteria and natural oils, leading to scaling and itchiness. You might look into getting an anti-dandruff shampoo to see if that helps.

It’s also a good idea to switch shampoo brands in case you have an allergy to your current type. If these things don’t help, you might want to book an appointment with a dermatologist to get the right treatment. Scalp health can be managed as an extension of other skin care tips for men since your scalp’s skin can determine much of your overall hair health.

Washing Your Hair Correctly

Try using a coldwater rinse so you avoid damaging the sensitive skin on your head. While it can be enjoyable to take a hot shower, it can place stress on the scalp and hair, even damaging the skin. Instead, try a lukewarm shower or rinse your head using colder water. If you are trying to get rid of the oil and dead skin on your scalp, it can be tempting to rub vigorously, but that can lead to even more damage. This does not lead to extra clean results since it can case irritation or damage. Instead, use your fingers to gently massage the area to lather the shampoo. Try to avoid using your fingernails, as this can cause scratches.

Get All the Shampoo Out

Taking a quick shower can prevent you from being late, but it can also lead to residue left behind. Instead, use cool water to rinse your hair for 30 seconds or longer. While rinsing, use your fingertips to gently move the strands around so the water has a chance to reach every part of your head. If your hair is thicker or longer, you will need to spend more time rinsing.

