BOSS and Russell Athletic Launch New Collection for Pre-Spring 2022

Inspired by the world of baseball, the new collection combines bold casualwear and modern tailoring.

© BOSS © Russell Athletic

BOSS and Russell Athletic are back for Pre-Spring 2022 collection! Celebrating the collective spirit of team sports and the buzz of baseball, the collection brings a fresh perspective to retro Americana references.

© BOSS © Russell Athletic

The brands collaborated with photographer Andrew Jacobs and director Matthew Dillon Cohen for the Pre -Spring 2022 campaign. Shot in NYC, the home of baseball, the campaign captures the excitement of game day, following a group of friends relaxing and hanging out on the street, before heading off on a road trip for an impromptu game of baseball. 

© BOSS © Russell Athletic

Combining BOSS tailoring expertise and Russell Athletic’s instantly recognizable sportswear aesthetic, the collection takes the inspiration from the archives of both brands, relaxed fits are achieved with easy, 90s-style cuts that are right for now. The color palette consists of dark blue, cream, and camel is brought to life by pops of orange and mineral blue.

© BOSS © Russell Athletic

Varsity-inspired bomber jackets are embellished with contrast chenille patches reflecting BOSS’s dedication to craft and workmanship. A special blended “BOSS x Russell Athletic” logo features across the collection, resulting in statement branded sweatshirts which have been given the vintage treatment – a fitting tribute, considering Russell Athletic counts the first sweatshirt among its inventions.

© BOSS © Russell Athletic

The collection is available to shop in store and online from September 23, 2021.

