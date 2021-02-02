Sun damage, wrinkles, the gradual effects of age, as well as other factors all seem to conspire to give men’s skin some serious challenges. Although there seem to be many products on the market to deal with these skin issues, many men can find the sheer enormity of these products to be daunting at best and overwhelming or just flat-out impossible to sort through, at worst.

But it doesn’t have to be an exercise in futility or an odyssey of herculean proportions to find the skin care products and routine that work best for your masculine skin.

Take care of your skin

Good healthy skin is a powerful way to combat the ravages of time and age. A healthy skin glow is also a sign that you are healthy and that you look and feel your absolute best. But taking good care of your skin is about more than just getting a good beauty rest or washing it with some special soap.

Don’t worry. You won’t have to enroll in a skin care course for men or break the bank to purchase expensive oils and body perfumes either. In fact, taking good care of your skin can be accomplished in a few practiced but simple steps. Read on to start a skincare routine for men.

The choice of soap is essential

First, is basic cleansing. Contrary to how many men approach their skin cleaning, you don’t just buy some random soap off the shelf in the supermarket or borrow someone’s soap. You need to be selective about what you put on your skin. It may feel good to wash your face thoroughly and towel it vigorously, but you may be stripping it of essential oils.

If you have a soap or cleanser you are partial to, that’s fine. Just make sure you add moisturizer to your face. If your face retains oil, however, you may not have to use any, or use a mild moisturizer. If your face is like most men, you need to apply a moisturizing lotion at least once a day.

Next are the eyes, which, as the saying goes, are the window of the soul. The health of your eyes tell a great deal about you – your health, whether you are stressed, or whether you are getting enough rest. A man’s eye area can make him look much older than he really is.

Make sure you get the proverbial eight hours of sleep. Go to bed every night at the same time and have a routine by which you get to bed. This is the fastest way to make certain that you fall asleep instead of tossing and turning. Turn off technology after a certain hour. Eye strain wears poorly on a man’s face.

Opt for creams designed for the eyes

Eye cream is a strongly recommended investment. Because the skin around the eye is not as dense as skin on other areas of the body, it needs more protection. A good eye cream can erase dark circles, eliminate bags, diminish puffiness, and minimize wrinkles in one fell swoop. Use a quality eye cream each night before bed. Then you can graduate to a good morning cream as well to complement it. The long-term benefits may end up reversing your eye age by years.

Sunscreen is one of your skin’s best friends. The sun does a number on us over the years, especially as we mature and adds to the sagging and wrinkling that is already occurring naturally. A sunscreen lotion with moisturizers is best. Also use an SPF of at least 15. This allows you to stay out longer without suffering sunburn and also allows you to get your Vitamin D, which is also actually good for the skin.

Your diet is as important as anything you do to protect and nourish your skin. Eating the right foods in the right amounts is one of the most powerful things you can do to ensure that you have healthy looking skin for years to come.

Veggies, like carrots, cucumbers, spinach, beans, and peas, as well as fruit like apricots, tomatoes, and melons have been eaten for many years because of their rejuvenating effect on the skin. Also eat meat like salmon and mackerel, as well as nuts and seeds to give your skin the best chance to shine.

These simple steps, if practiced regularly and made a habit, will yield a noticeable result on your skin. Those who know you will want to know if you have found the Fountain of Youth because your skin will look and feel its optimal best.