Ryan Cooper is the Cover Star of Esquire China October 2021 Issue

Top model and actor Ryan Cooper takes the cover story of Esquire China‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Gary Lupton at Atelier Management. Styling is work of Corey Kelly, with fashion direction from Giorgio Ammirabile, and art direction from Paul Lamb. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Jamie Hanson at Ford Artists using Number4, Makeupforever, and Pat McGrath. Production by Simone Bronzi, with co-production from NY Consortium, and post-production by Digital Area. For the Be Free session Ryan is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Emporio Armani, Polo Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Dsquared2 among others.

Photography © Gary Lupton for Esquire China, discover more at esquire.com.cn

Courtesy of © Atelier Management – ateliermanagement.com