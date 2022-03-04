Six Highly Effective Skincare Products to Consider for Your Daily Routine

Things have changed a lot in recent decades. Now, men realize that daily skincare routines are not reserved solely for women. Men need to look after their skin just as much.

So, here are six highly effective products that you should most definitely consider for your daily routine.

1. Cleanser

A face cleanser clears away the excess oil and impurities that can clog up the pores in your skin.

It is usually best to apply a cleanser in the morning and at night, but if you have sensitive or dry skin, it is best to just use a cleanser in the evening and wash your face with water in the morning.

Also, make sure you do not use a cleanser that is too harsh, as it could potentially break down the protective barrier of your skin.

It is a good idea to experiment with samples of different cleansers to find the right one for you. Alternatively, speak to a dermatologist to get advice.

The right cleanser can be highly effective in stopping your skin from becoming dull and your skin’s pores from becoming clogged up.

2. Azelaic Acid for Skin That’s Prone to Acne or Rosacea

If your skin is prone to acne or rosacea, try a product that contains azelaic acid. It is a naturally occurring dicarboxylic acid that is primarily found in barley, wheat, and rye.

Prescription-strength topical azelaic acid has been FDA-approved for treating mild or moderate acne and rosacea. People also use azelaic acid to treat hyperpigmentation and melasma.

The acid has risen in popularity considerably in recent years. It is available in moisturizers, essences, and serums.

Check out this insightful article if you want to know the answer to questions like how does azelaic acid work?

3. Toner

Use toner as part of your daily routine to refresh your skin as needed. A good toner will remove any residual debris and keep your skin feeling fresh.

If you have sensitive or dry skin, look for a hydrating toner that contains ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid, which help to soothe the skin.

If your skin is acne-prone, use a toner that has ingredients like salicylic acid, which can combat breakouts.

4. Moisturizer

A moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated and helps to strengthen the skin’s barrier, so you should use moisturizer twice daily: once in the morning and once at night.

For the daytime, it is best to opt for a light moisturizer, such as a gel or lotion, because it will soak into your skin quickly.

If you have dry skin, go with a thicker type of moisturizer, such as a cream.

Also, look for a moisturizer that contains hydraulic acid or ceramides, which help your skin to retain moisture.

5. Sunscreen

Even when it is not sunny, you should use sunscreen.

UV rays from the sun can harm your skin even when the sky is cloudy, so applying sunscreen should be a part of your daily morning skincare routine.

The harm of the sun’s rays is the number one reason for premature aging of the skin, so applying sunscreen each day is crucial for maintaining healthy and youthful-looking skin.

Applying sunscreen should be the last part of your morning skincare routine. And it should be done even if you are not planning on leaving the house. Why? Because the sun’s rays can penetrate windows.

6. Face Oil

If your skin feels parched, use face oil before you go to bed. Face oil can help to lock in moisture overnight.

It can also help to soften and nourish skin over time.

Images from MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jarrod Vandergrifft by Jose Espaillat – See the full story here