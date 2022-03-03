Song Joong Ki Covers Vogue Man Hong Kong March 2022 Issue

Actor Song Joong Ki stars in the cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine‘s March 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Yoon Ji Yong. In charge of art direction was Jacky Tam, with styling from Park Tae II, and prop styling by Jeon Su In. Beauty is work of hair stylist Oh Jong Oh, and makeup artist Choi Soo II. Production by Lee Kyung Kim, on set coordination by Choi Won Ju.

For the session Song Joong Ki is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Prada, and Dior.

Photography © Yoon Ji Yong for Vogue Man Hong Kong, discover more at voguehk.com