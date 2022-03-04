Our model citizen in MMSCENE 37 is the striking Julio Taeño who teamed up with photographer Deid Garcia for a timeless shoot captured in Barcelona. Julio is represented by TREND Models in Spain. After the shoot he sits down with our Editor Maja Vuckovic to talk about his thoughts on modeling, time off and future plans.

Who is Julio?

Julio is just an ordinary guy, who studies, works as a model and plays golf.

How were you discovered? And how long have you been modeling?

My sister has been in the fashion world for years, she persuaded me to present my book to modeling agencies. I just wanted to play video games.

Was modeling something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen?

It just happened, I never thought I would become a model or something related to the fashion industry.

How did you experience the first job you did as a model?

Well, I was very nervous, I wanted to do good. I was under a lot of pressure because I felt I was being observed. I suppose that with time you get used to it.

What’s the biggest misconception about the male modeling industry?

I think that in general the world of both female and male modeling has always had a dark vibe with the issue of weight and sizes, but I think that today everything is evolving to a more inclusive aspect, and we can see quite varied profiles in the shows.

What does your career do for you?

It gives me the opportunity to combine a difficult career as telecommunications engineer and earn money to live a peaceful life.

Shoots or shows?

Shoots.

What’s your most memorable shoot?

I will always remember the editorial shoot for Esquire Czech Republic captured by photographer Juankr, when I dyed my hair salmon.

Your dream modeling job?

A high fashion campaign, like Dior, Vetements, Balenciaga…

What have you learned from the modeling industry?

That it is hard world, having your feet on the ground, having a plan b, because it is a short and ephemeral world and one day you can be up and the second you can be down.

What do you like to do when you have time off?

Well, I like to go out with my friends and family, play golf, travel as much as I can, listen to music and play video games.

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I would like to be a paleontologist, I have loved dinosaurs since I was little.

What do you enjoy the most in life?

Spending time with my family and my friends, I have a good circle of both family and friends and I am proud of it.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

Without a doubt, golf is my biggest passion, every time I play I remember my childhood wish of becoming a professional golfer.

How would you describe your personal style and where do you get your inspiration from?

It is very personal, it is a set of everything I like, music (rock, punk, techno, hip hop, blues, jazz), references from the world of old cinema or fashion, tattoo artists, skaters, models, etc. Also my sister and my friend Eduardo have greatly influenced my way of dressing.

What do you do to stay in shape?

I Have never been to the gym, I train at home and do my own workouts, I usually train 2 hours a day and try to eat healthy during the week

Do you have any beauty routine you stick to daily?

To be honest, no, I should take more care of myself. Youth is not eternal.

Which Instagram accounts motivate you?

Pleasures, Slow thai, ASAP rocky, Blondie and streethassle.

Facts about you people may not know.

I hate melons. I am allergic to shellfish.

Name three places that you want to travel to.

Egypt, Nepal and Istanbul.

What’s on your current playlist?

Marylin Manson, Frank Sinatra, Black sabbat, Sex pistols, ABBA, A$AP Rocky, Slow Thai, and Black Pistol Fire.

What are your plans for the future?

Next year I’m going to live in Barcelona to study for a master’s degree in engineering and in a couple of years I hope I’ll start working as an engineer outside of Spain.

Photographer DEID GARCIA – deidgarcia.com

Stylist ARRATE FERECH

Makeup Artist NÚRIA COBOS

Stylist Assistant ANGELA GOMEZ

Developing & Scan CARMENCITA FILM LAB BARCELONA

Model JULIO TAEÑO at TREND MODELS