MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jarrod Vandergrifft by Jose Espaillat

Fashion photographer Jose Espaillat captured our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Jarrod Vandergrifft represented by The Boys Model Management. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franklin Berry, and makeup artist Cherie Fletcher.
Products used in the session: LE LABO Fragrances (ROSE 31), Mizani 25 Miracle Oil, La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, Dior Lip Glow Oil & Artis Brush, BeautyBio Bright Eyes, The Light Salon Boost LED Mask, Nécessaire The Body Lotion, D.S. & DURGA (Amber Teutonic).
Photographer/Art Director: Jose Espaillat – www.joseaespaillat.com
Makeup Artist: Cherie Fletcher
Hair Stylist: Franklin Berry
Model: Jarrod Vandergrifft at The Boys Model Management