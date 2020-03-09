in Beauty and Grooming, Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Jarrod Vandergrifft by Jose Espaillat

The handsome Jarrod Vandergrifft is the star of our latest beauty story lensed by Jose Espaillat

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Fashion photographer Jose Espaillat captured our latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session featuring the handsome Jarrod Vandergrifft represented by The Boys Model Management. Beauty is work of hair stylist Franklin Berry, and makeup artist Cherie Fletcher.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Products used in the session: LE LABO Fragrances (ROSE 31), Mizani 25 Miracle Oil, La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream, Dior Lip Glow Oil & Artis Brush, BeautyBio Bright Eyes, The Light Salon Boost LED Mask, Nécessaire The Body Lotion, D.S. & DURGA (Amber Teutonic).


Jarrod Vandergrifft

Jarrod Vandergrifft

The Light Salon Boost LED Mask

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Mizani 25 Miracle Oil

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Jarrod Vandergrifft

La Mer The Moisturizing Cool Gel Cream

Jarrod Vandergrifft

BeautyBio Bright Eyes

Jarrod Vandergrifft

D.S. & DURGA (Amber Teutonic)

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Jarrod Vandergrifft

The Light Salon Boost LED Mask

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Dior Lip Glow Oil & Artis Brush

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Nécessaire The Body Lotion

Jarrod Vandergrifft

Photographer/Art Director: Jose Espaillat – www.joseaespaillat.com
Makeup Artist: Cherie Fletcher
Hair Stylist: Franklin Berry
Model: Jarrod Vandergrifft at The Boys Model Management

