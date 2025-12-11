Jung Kook is the New Face of Chanel Fragrances and Beauty

K-pop superstar Jung Kook has been named the newest global ambassador for Chanel Fragrances and Beauty, bringing one of music’s most influential figures into the luxury house’s world. The partnership reflects Chanel’s aim to connect its heritage of elegance with contemporary culture and a younger global audience.

Chanel describes Jung Kook as an artist who embodies the brand’s values while embracing modern ideas. For the singer, the collaboration carries personal meaning and offers an opportunity to explore new creative challenges while staying true to his own style. The appointment highlights the natural alignment between his artistry and Chanel’s vision for its fragrance and beauty division.

The selection also underscores Chanel’s focus on artists who shape today’s pop culture. Jung Kook has amassed a worldwide following through his work with BTS and his solo projects, connecting with fans who closely follow music, fashion, and luxury trends.

BTS has achieved remarkable commercial records, with tracks like Dynamite, Butter, and Permission to Dance topping global charts, reaching billions of streams, and earning major awards including Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards, and a Grammy nomination. Jung Kook’s solo career has built on this momentum, with Seven featuring Latto debuting at number one on multiple Billboard charts, 3D with Jack Harlow making a strong international impact, and the album Golden setting new sales records for a Korean solo artist.

Chanel’s Global Head of Creative Resources for Fragrance and Beauty, Thomas du Pre de Saint Maur, emphasised Jung Kook’s ability to inspire a new generation, highlighting his passion, originality, and stage presence. The collaboration will include global campaigns, special projects, and continued visibility across Chanel Fragrances and Beauty platforms.