MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Ben Austin

Ben Austin fronts a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive photographed by Pat Supsiri, with styling by Caleb Jon and hair and makeup by Ana Costa. Represented by FiveTwenty Mgmt Sydney, Austin brings a calm physical presence to the series, moving through the editorial with a natural sense of control and ease. The story introduces him through a focused visual study shaped by attitude, restraint and a direct connection with the camera.

In conversation with MMSCENE Editor-in-Chief Zarko Davinic, Austin reflects on the unexpected start of his modelling career, from studying physiotherapy to being scouted during a gap year. He speaks about adapting to the industry, walking for major houses in Milan, staying grounded through his Perth upbringing and the outdoor life that continues to shape him between jobs. The interview traces a career that began by chance and continues through openness, discipline and a willingness to see where the path leads.

You were studying physiotherapy when you were scouted at a restaurant during your gap year. What was your immediate reaction, and how long did it take before you took the modeling idea seriously?

Honestly, I thought it was a scam at first. I was just out at a restaurant with my family and someone came up to me asking if I’d ever thought about modelling. I had absolutely no plans to do it, so it caught me completely off guard. It only took a few weeks before I started taking it seriously. Once I signed with my agency and started getting jobs, I was like, “Alright… this is actually happening.”

Physiotherapy and modelling seem worlds apart, but both involve a deep awareness of the body. Do you think your background in physiotherapy has shaped how you carry yourself or approach your work in any way?

Yeah, I think it has in a way. Studying physio taught me a lot about discipline and sticking with something, even though I ended up taking a completely different path. I’d say I’m probably a bit better at runway than I ever was at learning gait patterns at uni though, so I guess it all worked out in the end.

You’ve walked for Dolce & Gabbana and Giorgio Armani in Milan. For someone who never imagined himself on a runway, what was going through your mind the first time you stepped out for a show of that scale?

I was just trying to take it all in. Looking around backstage at everyone, it didn’t really feel real. I’d never imagined I’d be walking for brands like that, so it was one of those moments where you’re just thinking, “This is pretty crazy.”

You’re now represented across Australia, Germany, London, and Milan. How do you experience the differences between those markets, both professionally and in terms of how you’re perceived?

Every place has its own vibe. Australia feels a lot more relaxed, whereas Milan’s pretty fast-paced and everyone’s switched on. London’s got a lot of personality too. Coming from Perth, I never would’ve imagined I’d end up travelling the world doing this.

Perth has a very particular energy, close to nature and far from everything else. How much does that upbringing still define you when you’re in the middle of a Milan fashion week?

Probably more than I realise. I’ve always been into camping, being out on the boat or getting in the ocean. One week I’m doing that, and the next I’m in the middle of Milan Fashion Week. It’s a pretty funny contrast, but I reckon growing up in Perth has kept me pretty grounded.

Camping, boating, swimming, boxing, the gym. There’s a very physical, outdoor thread running through your life outside of work. Is that a deliberate counterbalance to the industry, or just who you’ve always been?

Nah, that’s just me. If I’ve got a free day, I’m probably outside doing something. Sitting still isn’t really my thing. I love training, getting in the ocean or going camping with mates. It definitely helps switch off from work, but I’d be doing all that stuff even if I wasn’t modelling.

The homemade gnocchi has apparently become something of a signature. Where did that start, and is cooking a form of grounding for you when you’re back home between trips?

Yeah, I started making gnocchi from scratch with my family and it kind of became my thing. I love cooking because it’s one of the few times I’m forced to slow down a bit. Plus, if you’ve been eating hotel food for weeks, a big homemade feed hits differently.

Being scouted rather than pursuing modelling yourself means the industry chose you before you chose it. Has that dynamic, entering without ambition or expectation, ever been an advantage?

I think so. I never came into it trying to prove anything or chasing a certain job. I was just happy to give it a crack and see what happened. That probably took a bit of pressure off because I wasn’t overthinking everything. I still try to keep that mindset now.

What does a day on a shoot or at a show have to look like for you to feel like you did your best work?

If I’ve brought good energy, listened to everyone, and the team’s happy at the end of the day, then I’m pretty stoked. Obviously getting good photos or having a smooth show is great, but I think people remember what you’re like to work with just as much as how you look.

Given that this career came completely by chance, do you have a sense now of how long you want it to last, or are you still in the mindset of seeing where it goes?

I’m definitely still taking it as it comes. I never expected to be doing this in the first place, so I’m just making the most of every opportunity. If it keeps going, unreal. If it opens doors into other things later on, that’s awesome too. Right now I’m just enjoying the ride and seeing where it takes me.

Model: Ben Austin at FiveTwenty Mgmt Sydney

Photography: Pat Supsiri

Styling: Caleb Jon

Hair & Makeup: Ana Costa