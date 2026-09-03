Jaeger-LeCoultre Names Robert Pattinson as Global Ambassador

Robert Pattinson has been named the newest Global Ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre, extending his relationship with the Swiss watchmaker through a new campaign featuring the Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar.

The appointment follows Pattinson’s appearance at the 2026 Academy Awards, where he wore a then-unreleased version of the same watch. That appearance introduced the connection months before Jaeger-LeCoultre formally announced the partnership, placing Pattinson alongside one of the Manufacture’s key 2026 releases.

Jaeger-LeCoultre links Pattinson’s approach to acting with the values behind the house, pointing to his independent career choices, creative freedom and understated personal style. His filmography has moved between large-scale productions and director-led projects, giving the collaboration a connection to an actor whose work consistently shifts across genres and formats.

Pattinson first gained worldwide recognition through the Twilight series before developing a career defined by varied and increasingly director-focused roles. More recently, he starred in Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 and Lynne Ramsay’s Die My Love. His 2026 projects include The Drama alongside Zendaya and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

His upcoming work continues across several major productions. Pattinson leads Primetime, where he plays Chris Hansen and also serves as a producer, and appears in Dune: Part Three. He is also currently filming The Batman: Part II, returning as Bruce Wayne under director Matt Reeves.

For Jaeger-LeCoultre, the new campaign places that screen presence alongside the Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar. The 39mm watch runs on the Manufacture’s automatic Calibre 868 and combines a perpetual calendar, moon-phase display and 70-hour power reserve.

The stainless-steel edition features a blue-grey gradient sunray-brushed dial, rhodium-finished numerals and hour markers, along with opaline and azuré finishes across the calendar counters. A hammered platinum-leaf moon appears within the moon-phase display, while an integrated stainless-steel bracelet continues the brushed and polished treatment of the case.

Pattinson enters the partnership during one of the busiest periods of his career. Jaeger-LeCoultre now builds its latest ambassador campaign around that visibility, connecting the actor with the Master Control line as his relationship with the house moves into an official role.