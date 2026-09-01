Diesel Fall Winter 2026 Moves Across Five Global Cities

Diesel presents its Fall Winter 2026 campaign through a global concept that moves a single studio shoot into five cities around the world. Creative director Glenn Martens and art director Christopher Simmonds continue their ongoing visual collaboration with a project centered on perspective, community and the different ways local surroundings can change an image.

Photographer Verity Smiley-Jones began the project in the studio, shooting models in pieces from the Diesel FW26 collection against a red setting. The team enlarged the resulting portraits into life-sized cardboard cutouts before sending them to London, Shanghai, Cairo, Rio de Janeiro and New Delhi.

Each destination introduces a new photographer and a different environment. The original cast remains unchanged, while streets, rooftops, markets and beaches alter the context around them. People encountered during the shoots also enter the photographs, giving each city its own character within the wider campaign.

In London, photographer Erika Kamano takes the project into Piccadilly Circus, placing the Diesel cutouts among the crowds and pigeons that move through the busy public space.

The next chapter takes place in Shanghai, where Fish Zhang photographs Diesel’s 3-D Denim, vivid Bicolor Leather and the new regular-fit D-Heel jean. Scaffolded streets frame the pieces and introduce an urban structure around the life-sized figures.

In Cairo, photographer Malak El Sawi moves the project to a rooftop overlooking the Egyptian pyramids. Diesel’s Wrinkled Boiled Knitwear and Creased Denim appear within the scene, continuing the collection’s interest in altered surfaces and treatments.

The campaign then reaches Rio de Janeiro, where Rergio Richard photographs the collection at Ipanema. Wrapped Up in Concert Print T-shirts, plaid and the Stinger Watch appear alongside beachgoers, with the Dois Irmãos mountains visible in the distance.

For the final stop, Megha Singha takes the Diesel cutouts through New Delhi on a rickshaw tour. The images feature trompe l’oeil cable knit denim and Cut Out Floral Knits, placing the FW26 pieces within the movement and density of the city streets.

Discover Full Campaign on DSCENE

Across the five locations, Diesel keeps the original studio portraits fixed while allowing each photographer to determine how they interact with the surrounding environment. Local architecture, passing crowds and everyday activity become part of the final images without changing the central cast.