Thom Browne casts Australian model Max Tate in its Holiday 2026 campaign, titled Snowed Inn. Photographer Laurence Ellis captures Tate inside a fictional seaside inn, where Christmas preparations provide the setting for the designer’s seasonal collection. Stuart Williamson handles styling, with Stefan Beckman overseeing set design. The campaign explores traditional holiday rituals through Thom Browne’s distinctive approach to tailoring, winter knitwear and formal dress.

The campaign assigns Tate the role of a host attending to the preparations for a festive gathering. In one photograph, the model carries a Christmas tree dressed in a padded jacket, tailored shorts and a cable-knit hat with earflaps. A shirt and tie maintain the formality of the outfit. Another image captures Tate ringing a bell in layers of winter outerwear, continuing the theme of seasonal hospitality.

Beckman creates the interiors of the inn with dark wooden paneling, evergreen wreaths and candlelit tables. Ellis introduces black-and-white photography alongside warmly lit color images, drawing on the visual language of classic holiday films. The setting gives the campaign a theatrical quality, with the characters carrying out familiar Christmas traditions according to their own peculiar etiquette.

Williamson incorporates Prince of Wales checks, patchwork flannel and Fair Isle patterns into the holiday wardrobe. Cable-knit cashmere pieces introduce substantial textures, while snowflake jacquards and Hector intarsia sweaters reference the festive season. The latter feature the designer’s dachshund, a recurring motif across Thom Browne collections. Red knitwear brings seasonal color to a wardrobe dominated by familiar shades of gray and navy.

The campaign follows the gathering from daytime preparations to an evening dinner. Games of cards and wrapped presents accompany the festivities before the guests change into black tie. Tate also appears carrying a silver tray of milk and cookies, wearing gray tailoring with a white apron and an elongated knitted hat.

Tate has established an international modeling career since entering the industry in 2024. Priscilla’s Model Management in Sydney serves as his mother agency. His international representation includes HEROES Model Management in New York, Premium Models in Paris, d’management group in Milan, Models 1 in London and Sight Management Studio in Barcelona.

The Australian model has walked the runway for Viktoria & Woods, Giorgio Armani, Jacquemus, Moncler Grenoble, White Mountaineering, K-Way, Saul Nash and Eckhaus Latta. His campaign portfolio includes Casablanca, while his editorial credits span V Magazine, Financial Times HTSI, ICON America, U Repubblica, 10 Magazine and Man About Town.