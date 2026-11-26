Model Max Knott stars in Mango The Outerwear Edit, photographed by Josep Moré. Fashion editor Alex Alvarez handles styling, with makeup by Vicent Guijarro. The Spanish fashion brand places Knott at the forefront of its menswear editorial, exploring outerwear as a defining element of the seasonal wardrobe.

Mango’s outerwear selection spans padded jackets, tailored coats, parkas and trench coats, addressing different requirements for the colder months. The brand places particular emphasis on functional garments, incorporating down and feather insulation into its quilted designs. Water-repellent and waterproof fabrics feature throughout its anorak selection.

Beyond his work for Mango, British model Max Knott maintains a career in graphic design. The London-based creative works with Soul Artist Management in New York, Monster Management Paris in Paris and Chapter Management in London, which also serves as his mother agency.

Knott counts Burberry, Dolce&Gabbana, Jacquemus, Giorgio Armani, Versace, GANT, Massimo Dutti, Zara and Orlebar Brown among his fashion clients. His editorial portfolio includes British Vogue, Vogue France, Arena Homme+, Fantastic Man, British GQ, Vanity Fair Italia, Numéro Homme and M Le magazine du Monde.

Knott made his international fashion week runway debut at the Versace Fall Winter 2025 show under Donatella Versace. He subsequently walked for Dunhill and joined the cast of the Giorgio Armani Spring Summer 2027 runway show in Milan. His recent advertising work includes projects for Christian Louboutin, Carolina Herrera, BOSS Underwear and Mytheresa.

Knott’s interest in clothing extends into his own design practice. In 2020, he co-founded White Walls Workshop, a project that originated at Central Saint Martins. The clothing label draws inspiration from mid-century military garments and workwear, prioritizing durable materials and functionality.

In 2022, Knott and Otis Oliver-Purchase founded Max Knott Studios (MK/S), a multidisciplinary design studio operating from London. The studio specializes in art direction, branding, design and strategy, working with clients across fashion, hospitality and architecture.

His background in functional clothing design makes Mango’s The Outerwear Edit a particularly relevant addition to his modeling portfolio. The editorial explores a category of menswear that shares several of the practical considerations behind his own clothing project, connecting his commercial fashion work with his interests as a designer.