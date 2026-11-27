Actor Conor Sánchez stars in the JW Anderson campaign introducing the Anchor Sneaker, the first independently produced sneaker from Jonathan Anderson’s namesake label. Photographer Sam Khoury captures Sánchez against softly colored backgrounds, bringing a sense of spontaneity and offbeat sensuality to the imagery. Classic sportswear informs the campaign’s styling, reflecting the vintage athletic references behind the footwear design.

Sánchez grew up in Greysteel, Northern Ireland, where he competed as a swimmer before pursuing acting. He studied biology at Queen’s University Belfast for a year before turning to theatre, making his professional breakthrough in the 2023 production of Beyond Belief: The Life and Mission of John Hume. His television credits include Hope Street, Ellis, Faithless, Murder Most Puzzling and Mix Tape. The actor will take on the leading role of Johnny Kavanagh in Prime Video’s upcoming series Boys of Tommen, an adaptation of the bestselling novels by Chloe Walsh.

The campaign continues Sánchez’s creative relationship with JW Anderson. A friend and collaborator of the house, the actor previously worked with Khoury on the campaign for the label’s collaboration with Italian sportswear brand Diadora. Released in May, the project saw Anderson revisit the Equipe trainer, a running shoe that Diadora originally developed for elite athletes in 1975.

The Anchor Sneaker continues Anderson’s exploration of vintage athletic footwear through a design specific to his own label. The designer draws on the slim proportions of retro running shoes, incorporating ergonomic asymmetry and lightweight construction into a unisex silhouette. Comfort plays an important part in the design, with cushioned construction and a lightweight EVA rubber sole supporting everyday wear.

“It’s exciting to introduce the first sneaker produced under JW Anderson,” said Jonathan Anderson. “I wanted the Anchor Sneaker to bring a new dimension to the house, bringing the proportions of vintage running shoes with a focus on comfort, character and detail.”

JW Anderson manufactures the sneaker in Italy using nylon and Italian calf suede. The signature anchor motif extends across the upper, carrying a personal reference to the designer’s grandfather’s coat of arms. A blind-embossed JW Anderson logo introduces a discreet branding element.

The designer incorporates another recognizable house motif through the Run Rabbit charm attached to the shoelaces. The rabbit frequently appears across JW Anderson’s ready-to-wear collections and objects, reflecting Anderson’s interest in bringing familiar characters into different product categories.

The launch follows several years of footwear collaborations with Converse, Wellipets, Diadora and UGG. With the Anchor Sneaker, Anderson brings his experience in collaborative footwear design into his own label’s product development, establishing a signature silhouette that draws its identity from motifs already present throughout the house’s collections.