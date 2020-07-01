in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2020.21 Campaigns, Moncler, Videos

LOOKBOOK & VIDEO: 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

Japanese actor and singer Tomohisa Yamashita stars in the latest Moncler Genius Project.

© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

Discover 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA 2020 collection lookbook and video starring Japanese actor and singer Tomohisa Yamashita, directed by Genki Ito.

With his latest collection for Moncler, designer Hiroshi Fujiwara follows a subtle approach to design in order to create what he calls a new standard, taking vintage, military, urban and tech references and tweaking them with the keen sensibility of a unique cultural agitator

© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

The designer uses mysterious slogans, which he subsequently splashes on clean, functional pieces – puffers, field jackets, windbreakers, parkas – for maximum impact. This season the main slogan is cheekily self-referential: it spells loud FRAGMENT LOVES MOUNTAIN on matt nylon jackets, because Moncler is all about the mountain.

© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

The collection involves a roster of different collaborations. Together with British leather specialist Lewis Leathers, Fujiwara devised new versions of their iconic biker jacket, including one in nylon laqué.

There are bomber jackets embroidered with the cover art from Kool & the Gang’s Spirit of the Boogie, and sweaters featuring the longitude and latitude of Fujiwara’s favorite restaurant in Paris.

© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA
© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

 Accessories include canvas bags and a collaborative Converse Chuck 70 capsule, which features contrast stitching and minimalist detailing in black & white colorways.

© 7 MONCLER FRAGMENT HIROSHI FUJIWARA

