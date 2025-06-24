First Look at Jonathan Anderson’s Dior Debut with Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé appears in a short film revealing select pieces from Dior Summer 2026 men’s collection, the first under creative director Jonathan Anderson. The video offers a first glimpse at Anderson’s vision ahead of the official runway presentation later this week.

Wearing pieces from the upcoming collection, Mbappé moves casually through the frame, inviting a more intimate look at the clothes. This early reveal shifts Dior’s approach to menswear previews, replacing static formats with movement and spontaneity.

Jonathan Anderson describes Mbappé as “the voice of a generation,” and credits his charisma and reach across sports and culture as reasons for his continued role at Dior. In Anderson’s words, “These films show the charm and charisma that make him the perfect ambassador for this House.”

The video doesn’t aim to show full looks in detail. Instead, it sets a tone, one that signals a shift for Dior men’s collections under Anderson’s direction. The clothes remain partially obscured, allowing Mbappé’s energy and comfort in front of the camera to carry the message.

This marks Anderson’s first official collection for Dior since the announcement of his appointment. The Summer 2026 show will take place on Friday, June 27 at 2:30 p.m. CEST, with a livestream beginning 30 minutes earlier.

Mbappé has served as Dior’s ambassador since 2021, representing both the fashion and fragrance divisions. His presence connects the brand to sports culture, expanding its audience while reinforcing its relevance in contemporary style.

The collaboration between Anderson and Mbappé offers more than a campaign, it frames a transition. Rather than relying on traditional lookbooks or teaser images, Dior introduces the collection through motion and persona.

As the show approaches, this first clip creates space for speculation while offering just enough to suggest the tone of what’s to come. Dior’s full Summer 2026 men’s collection will debut this Friday, streamed globally for audiences across fashion and beyond.