Denim Tears Reframes Basketball Through Identity in 5th Quarter

Denim Tears introduces 5th Quarter, a collection designed by Tremaine Emory. The project opens a conversation around basketball’s deeper role in Black American life, stepping beyond competition to consider what remains once the spotlight fades. Emory uses the sport not as an endpoint but as a lens, drawing from lived history, cultural references, and untold stories.

The phrase “5th Quarter” refers to the space after the game, a time outside regulated play. Emory centers this idea to explore how basketball functions as both promise and pressure. His lens moves through players who built identity without major league recognition. Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston becomes one key reference. Known for his streetball achievements, Alston helped shape the cultural presence of the game beyond professional ranks. Coach John Thompson Jr. also features in the narrative. His leadership style extended beyond strategy, with a focus on mentorship and long-term outcomes.

The collection introduces sweatpants, shorts, pullovers, and jerseys. Mudcloth patterns appear across key pieces, inserting traditional African design into performance-inspired silhouettes. Nylon jackets carry the form of classic warm-ups but shift expectation through print and proportion. The “Skip My Lou” graphic tee calls attention to names often left outside official sports records. It places memory front and center, asking who gets remembered and how.

Accessories extend this message. A custom Rafer Alston basketball honors his streetball legacy. A Basketball Net Necklace builds visual reference into form. The white towel nods to John Thompson Jr., whose sideline presence included a towel slung over the shoulder. Emory turns each item into a marker, rooting abstract influence in physical detail.

Color choices maintain clarity. Black and white set a base. Deep red and Pan-African tones run across the garments, keeping message and design connected. Emory returns to themes, building on earlier Denim Tears projects with new weight and shape.

The collection spans several price tiers. Entry items, socks, caps, and headbands, begin at $15. Mid-range pieces include sweats and long-sleeve tees. Technical jackets, embroidered shirting, and full sets reach $300.

A preview at Dover Street Market Paris introduced the collection before its full release. The 5th Quarter Collection will be available online and in-store at Africa Diaspora Goods on July 4th.