MFW: Salvatore Ferragamo Menswear Spring Summer 2021

Salvatore Ferragamo and designer Paul Andrew are back on the runway for Milan Fashion Week. While the runway show audience was limited, with predominantly local special guests the thirty-two look collection encapsulated a stunning vision from the designer. Paul Andrew was inspired by Hitchcock’s cinema classics, which he was engulfed with during the lockdown earlier this year.

The cinematic world of Hitchcock and the colour palette surrounding it shaped the mood as well as the nuances of the Spring Summer 2021 collection. Paul Andrew has shared with the press after the show:

This spring, stuck at home, I rewatched classic Hitchcock, in particular Marnie, The Birds and Vertigo. In the past, watching those movies has always felt like inhabiting a surreal and strange world. But watching them during lockdown was different: they felt like “real life” because “real life” itself had suddenly become so strange, surreal and oddly beautiful. There are several direct homages to key Hitchcock moments in the collection, and the collection echoes that gorgeous, hyper-real level of colour saturation that is so evident in the beautiful Technicolor masterpiece that is Vertigo.

Helping Andrew step up his homage to the great Hitchcock visual classics is also the famed Italian Film Director Luca Guadagnino. A short film was created by Guadagnino following Mariacarla Boscono in a suspense chase around the city of Milan with fellow models clad in Ferragamo’s dreamy Spring Summer 2021 looks.

