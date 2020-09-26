in Lookbooks, Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2021

MFW: Tod’s Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 collection comes forefront with a short film which is undoubtedly the most fashionable ZOOM video you have ever taken part in:

Tods Spring Summer 2021 Menswear
Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Menswear looks from Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 collection presented during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week designed by Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi. In addition to the beautifully captured lookbook don’t miss the incredibly engaging short film. 

Photo courtesy of Tod’s

Tod’s team shared: 

The masculine wardrobe has an intensely lived-in characteristic and it is formal in its absolute informality. The spirit of the urban traveler is captured in the four patch pockets of the field jacket, a must for the season in drill or washed suede. The same nonchalant perfection is found in the polo shirt, the shirt with patch pockets, in the soft pullovers and loose trousers.

Photo courtesy of Tod’s

The Spring Summer 2021 collection short film imagined as a soom is with no doubts the most fashion conference call ever. With a few very special creatives and influencers making an appearance. 

Discover all the menswear looks from Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 by  Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi collection in our gallery: 

Closer look in a details view of Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 collection: 

Full collection with womenswear looks is available on DESIGN SCENE Spring Summer 2021 page

MFWTrending

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MFW: Versace Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection