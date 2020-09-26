MFW: Tod’s Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Menswear looks from Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 collection presented during the ongoing Milano Fashion Week designed by Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi. In addition to the beautifully captured lookbook don’t miss the incredibly engaging short film.

Tod’s team shared:

The masculine wardrobe has an intensely lived-in characteristic and it is formal in its absolute informality. The spirit of the urban traveler is captured in the four patch pockets of the field jacket, a must for the season in drill or washed suede. The same nonchalant perfection is found in the polo shirt, the shirt with patch pockets, in the soft pullovers and loose trousers.

The Spring Summer 2021 collection short film imagined as a soom is with no doubts the most fashion conference call ever. With a few very special creatives and influencers making an appearance.

Discover all the menswear looks from Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 by Tod’s Creative Director Walter Chiapponi collection in our gallery:

Closer look in a details view of Tod’s Spring Summer 2021 collection:

Full collection with womenswear looks is available on DESIGN SCENE Spring Summer 2021 page.