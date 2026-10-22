Liverpool FC Players Step Out in Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2026

Tommy Hilfiger continues its partnership with Liverpool FC, dressing the Men’s First Team in pieces from its Fall 2026 collection ahead of the European match against Villarreal on October 20. The players arrived at Anfield wearing individually styled outfits for the Tunnel Walk, introducing a selection of tailored outerwear, knitwear, denim and accessories.

The latest Tunnel Walk wardrobe draws from the main Tommy Hilfiger collection, Tommy Hilfiger New York and Tommy Jeans. The selection includes seasonal outerwear, tailored separates and familiar wardrobe essentials, with each player interpreting the pieces through his personal style. Leather jackets, wool coats, structured blazers and relaxed denim establish the principal direction, while crimson accents reference the club’s familiar colours.

Liverpool FC captain Virgil van Dijk chose a black leather jacket over a white Oxford shirt, completing his look with black pure wool trousers, leather biker boots and a Denton belt. Florian Wirtz wore a black wool ivy jacket with a red and blue striped jersey shirt, navy flannel trousers and brushed leather loafers. Joe Gomez selected the same jacket style, pairing it with a merino rollneck sweater and navy flannel trousers.

Outerwear played a prominent role throughout the arrivals. Cody Gakpo wore a camel double-breasted coat over a crimson merino rollneck sweater, satin chinos and leather biker boots. Jérémy Jacquet chose a grey Donegal long coat with a white Oxford shirt, Dover pleated cotton trousers and square-toe leather loafers. Milos Kerkez appeared in a shearling jacket, white merino sweater and Dover cotton trousers.

Alexander Isak introduced colour through a crimson leather overcoat, worn with a white cable-knit sweater and cotton trousers. Bradley Barcola selected a checked jacket over a white rollneck, completing his outfit with straight-leg denim and biker boots. Ronald Araújo also wore a wool check coat, pairing it with white knitwear and Dover denim.

Ryan Gravenberch paired a navy pinstripe double-breasted blazer with a crimson merino sweater and matching trousers. Alexis Mac Allister wore a checked ivy jacket with an Oxford shirt, flannel trousers, Chelsea boots and a navy-and-crimson knitted tie. Luke Chambers chose a double-breasted silky blazer with a white merino sweater and straight-leg denim.

The collection also introduced casual looks through Tommy Jeans. Rio Ngumoha wore a teddy-collared shacket over a crimson fleece jumper with Theo baggy jeans. Trey Nyoni paired a Ryan trucker jacket with a red-and-white half-zip and matching denim. Jayden Danns selected an Archive denim jacket, classic sweater and baggy jeans, while Michael Laffey wore an aviator jacket over a white cable-knit sweater.

Alisson Becker, Freddie Woodman and Giorgi Mamardashvili represented additional approaches to seasonal outerwear, choosing a padded peacoat, wool-mix coat and reversible overshirt respectively. Kostas Tsimikas wore black leather with a white rollneck, while Lewis Koumas and James McConnell selected wool ivy jackets with casual layers.