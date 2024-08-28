Stray Kids Cover Rolling Stone UK September 24 Issue

Stray Kids shine in their latest feature in Rolling Stone UK, gracing the cover of the magazine’s upcoming September 24 issue. This 26-page exclusive, available from September 19, offers a behind-the-scenes look at the eight-member K-pop group, who have taken the world by storm with their electrifying performances and chart-topping hits. As the first group to debut at number one on the Billboard 200 with their first five chart entries, Stray Kids have firmly established themselves as global superstars. Their recent triumphs include headlining the closing night of British Summer Time Hyde Park in London, drawing a crowd of over 60,000 fans, and taking home awards at the VMAs 2023 in the US.

The group’s influence extends beyond music into the realms of fashion and film. Their latest single, “Chk Chk Boom!,” features none other than Hollywood icons Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, highlighting the group’s growing appeal across different entertainment sectors. Individually, Stray Kids members have also embraced their fashion sensibilities, collaborating with top luxury brands for this Stray Kids Rolling Stone UK September 24 Issue Cover. Bang Chan has been seen in Fendi, Changbin with Dolce & Gabbana, Felix in Louis Vuitton, I.N sporting Bottega Veneta, Hyunjin in Versace, Seungmin with Amiri, Lee Know in Gucci, and Han making a statement in Balmain.

The creative vision behind this Rolling Stone UK feature was brought to life by Joseph Kocharian. Photographer Kosmas Pavlos captured the essence of Stray Kids, supported by photography assistant Luke Johnson. The editorial team, led by Editor-in-Chief Kletus Cliff Joannou, along with Art Editors Richard Burn and Jessica Hutchinson, and Content Editor Nick Reilly, collaborated to create a visually stunning and insightful look into the world of Stray Kids.