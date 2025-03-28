MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Coupez! De Ville by Krisnoff

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and stylist Krisnoff teams up with model Brayden Lambert at PYD Agency for an exclusive editorial titled “Coupez! De Ville.” Shot on location at Hacienda 6 Palms, the story captures Brayden through a lens of cinematic elegance and modern cool. Production assistance by Adriana Escandon, with video post-production by David Zalka, rounds out the team behind this eye-catching visual narrative.

Krisnoff curates a wardrobe featuring pieces from Mango, John Varvatos, Versace, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sporty and Rich, Effy, Zella, Adidas, Raen, Celine, Comme des Garçons, Levi’s, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Moschino, and Amiri.

Editorial Title: “Coupez! De Ville”

Photography and Styling: Krisnoff

Model: Brayden Lambert at PYD Agency

Production Assistant: Adriana Escandon

Video Post-Production: David Zalka

Location: Hacienda 6 Palms