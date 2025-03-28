MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Coupez! De Ville by Krisnoff

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

Stylist and photographer Krisnoff teams up with model Brayden Lambert for our latest exclusive story.

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer and stylist Krisnoff teams up with model Brayden Lambert at PYD Agency for an exclusive editorial titled “Coupez! De Ville.” Shot on location at Hacienda 6 Palms, the story captures Brayden through a lens of cinematic elegance and modern cool. Production assistance by Adriana Escandon, with video post-production by David Zalka, rounds out the team behind this eye-catching visual narrative.

Krisnoff curates a wardrobe featuring pieces from Mango, John Varvatos, Versace, Polo Ralph Lauren, Sporty and Rich, Effy, Zella, Adidas, Raen, Celine, Comme des Garçons, Levi’s, Ferragamo, Tom Ford, Moschino, and Amiri.

Sweater MANGO, Jacket JOHN VARVATOS, Pants VERSACE
Shorts AMIRI, Socks ZELLA, Shoes ADIDAS
Sunglasses RAEN, Cardigan CELINE, Top COMME DES GARCONS SHIRT, Jeans LEVI’S VINTAGE CLOTHING
Top TOM FORD
Sweater MANGO, Jacket JOHN VARVATOS, Pants VERSACE
Top TOM FORD, Pants MOSCHINO
Sunglasses RAEN, Cardigan CELINE, Top COMME DES GARCONS SHIRT, Jeans LEVI’S VINTAGE CLOTHING, Shoes FERRAGAMO
Polo POLO RALPH LAUREN, Shirt SPORTY AND RICH, Shorts SPORTY AND RICH, Rings EFFY, Socks ZELLA, Shoes ADIDAS

Editorial Title: “Coupez! De Ville”
Photography and Styling: Krisnoff
Model: Brayden Lambert at PYD Agency
Production Assistant: Adriana Escandon
Video Post-Production: David Zalka
Location: Hacienda 6 Palms

