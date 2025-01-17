Andrea Risso Stars in MMSCENE February Digital Story

Andrea Risso is a rising figure in the dance world, known for his emotive performances and undeniable stage presence. A graduate of the prestigious La Scala Ballet School, Andrea has been a professional dancer at La Scala Theatre since 2017. His journey reflects not only discipline and talent but also a deep passion for storytelling through movement. Beyond his achievements in ballet, Andrea has also made a name for himself as a social media personality, sharing glimpses of his artistic journey and personal life with a growing audience.

In this exclusive interview with editor Anastasija Pavic for MMSCENE, Andrea shares insights into the milestones that have shaped his artistic identity. From his start in dance to the transformative experiences of working with choreographers like William Forsythe, he highlights the moments that reignited his creative fire. Andrea also discusses how his background in dance enhances his work in modeling and his his future ambitions.

What inspired you to pursue a career in dance?

It all started as a game. I began dancing on the advice of a classmate in elementary school. I enjoyed it as a way to spend my afternoons, but it never really occurred to me that this passion could turn into something I’d invest a significant part of my life in until my late teenage years. It was a very natural flow, I just let things happen and embraced this journey, which brought me to where I am today.

How did your training at the La Scala Ballet School shape your approach to performance?

Choosing this path meant being immersed in discipline and rigor from a very young age. It forces you to mature quickly and develop a deep awareness of your body and the strength of your mind. At the same time, it instills a level of stage presence and performance skills that would be hard to achieve otherwise. I’ve always approached competition and challenges, especially when I was younger, in a healthy and constructive way.

Who are some of the choreographers or dancers who have significantly influenced your career?

One of my most vivid and recent memories is the opportunity to work with William Forsythe last year. He awakened my inner child, the one who dances for the pure joy of it, which had dimmed a bit in the previous months. Sometimes we forget to approach things with the lightness we had as children, getting caught up in duties, responsibilities, and constant stress. It can feel like the light grows dim, and we move forward on autopilot. In those moments, even now, I stop, listen to myself, and call upon my inner child, and that spark turns into fire again.

In what ways does modeling provide you with a different form of artistic expression compared to dance?

Dance is continuous movement, a flow of energy often guided by music. Modeling, on the other hand, challenges me to communicate emotions and stories with precision and intensity, capturing them in a single moment.

How have your skills as a dancer enhanced your modeling work, particularly in terms of body awareness and movement in front of the camera?

Dance has given me a profound awareness of my body, allowing me to move and pose more naturally. As dancers, we develop a strong relationship with mirrors from an early age. I’ve learned to understand every inch of my body, recognizing its strengths and weaknesses. Each photo is a moment of expression, and I bring the same emotional connection and fluidity I’ve cultivated on stage into my work in front of the camera.

Besides dance and modeling, do you have any other creative outlets or hobbies?

I love traveling. I often travel alone, as I enjoy solitude and frequently need moments to reconnect with myself. By nature, I’m a curious person, and I constantly explore different genres through books, music, and films. If you shuffle my Spotify playlist, you might hear 1970s Italian singers followed by The Smiths and Maria Callas, that’s just to give you an idea!

How has your involvement in the fashion industry affected your personal style?

It has made my style more intentional and experimental. I’ve learned to combine clothing and fabrics in new ways, drawing inspiration from trends, social media, magazines, runway shows, and the creative visions of those I collaborate with, all while staying true to my authenticity.

Could you share the story behind one of your tattoos and what it represents to you?

On my upper back, there’s a design of a bleeding hand above a flower with an eye as its bulb. The eye represents consciousness. The bleeding hand symbolizes life and experience. I added peach leaves to the flower to represent rebirth, but the stem also has thorns, because there’s no rebirth without pain. The tattoo’s meaning is about nourishing the soul.

What has been your most memorable travel experience?

This summer, I took a solo van trip to Cornwall to step away from the privileges and luxuries we often take for granted. I wanted to live a few days more “rough,” reconnecting with nature, sleeping in stunning locations, and enjoying sunrises and sunsets.

Are there any upcoming projects or collaborations that you are particularly excited about?

I’m working on transitioning into a parallel role where I can combine the aesthetics, artistry, and creativity my dance background has given me with the fashion world. I’m keen to take my first steps behind the camera as a movement director, providing creative guidance and combining fashion and dance.

Photographer: Nicola Surbera

Stylist: Alessio Surace at @thegreenappleitalia

Grooming: Sofia Foiera at @blendmanagement

Hair: Alexander Markart @blendmanagement

Talent and Movement Director: Andrea Risso