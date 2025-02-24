MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Martin Boyle

MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Martin Boyle, represented by Traffic Models, to discuss his journey from Glasgow to the global fashion stage. Having worked with Emporio Armani, Giorgio Armani, and Canali, he credits his mother agency, Colours Agency, for guiding him since 2016. While he has yet to work in the U.S., his newly approved visa is set to change that, along with plans for a New York slice. No matter the location, Martin stays true to himself, believing consistency is key in an industry that demands adaptability.

Photographed by Ferran Casanova, styled by Cristian Betancurt, with grooming by Marta Rodyk for The Artist Talents, and assisted by Lo Resa, Martin wears selected pieces from Zara, Dsquared2, GCDS, and Valentino. He views success as an ongoing challenge, embracing Phil Jackson's philosophy that every achievement must be followed by another.

You’ve worked with prestigious brands like Emporio Armani and Giorgio Armani. What was it like being the face of Canali?

It’s always such a precious moment to work with great brands, it’s something I’ll never ever get tired of, I take it personally as I am responsible from bringing that brands vision to life.

With agencies across major fashion capitals, how do you adapt to different fashion cultures in cities like New York, Paris, and Milan?

The truth is… I don’t adapt to each and every territory, I am Martin James Boyle 24/7 365 days, that is what you get, there isn’t a Martin for each place, I’m just me.

How did your relationship with Colours Agency in Glasgow shape your career as your mother agency?

My relationship with my Mother Agency has been exactly what the name suggests – like a true mother. Since 2016, Colours Agency has nurtured, guided, and supported me with the care and wisdom of a proud, protective parent. In an industry that demands resilience and a steady hand, they have been my unwavering pilot, helping me navigate every challenge with confidence.

What are some of the key differences you’ve noticed when modeling in European cities compared to the US?

Unfortunately I haven’t been able to work in the states as of yet, however my VISA has just been approved, so that’ll quickly change, I look forward to it, there’s a NYC pizza slice with my name on it.

What has been your most challenging campaign or runway show, and how did you overcome it?

For me there hasn’t been been a specific testing moment, I feel the constant pressure to deliver, especially after a good year, I think that I must do it better or at least not do worse. As the basketball coaching legend Phil Jackson said “You’re only a success at the moment you perform a successful act… you have to do it again”. I focus on what is controllable and the areas I need to improve on.

Can you talk about the importance of agency representation in your modeling career?

Similar to my MA, having a hardcore band of believers in you assists with deciphering the industry, the combined experience of most men’s booking teams will dwarf your own experience regardless of how long you have been in this industry., they can provide insights that you yourself are blind to, It takes a village, everyone working together towards the same goal.

How do you stay grounded and motivated amidst the fast-paced industry?

The way I stay grounded is, I believe I still have so much work to do and I will never be finished, It’s not possible to be finished, there is and always will be improvements to be made, perhaps that sounds like hell but it’s a source of boundless motivation. It’s a matter of perspective.

What advice would you give to models looking to work with high-end brands like Armani?

I may not be the best person to answer that, but I do know one thing – no one wants to work with arrogant wankers. So, be kind.

Looking ahead, what are your aspirations or future goals?

When I was younger I used to always say my biggest future aspiration was a fragrance campaign but now all I desire is to look back 20 years from now having had a glorious 25 year career as a full time international model, that to me means more to me than any other specific job.

Model: Martin Boyle at Traffic Models

Photographer: Ferran Casanova

Style: Cristian Betancurt

Mua: Marta Rodyk for The Artist Talents

Photo assistant: Lo Resa