Burberry Welcomes Jack Draper as New Ambassador

Jack Draper joins Burberry’s global family with a growing career, sharp focus, and a clear sense of identity. The 23 year old British tennis player continues to make an impact on and off the court, and his alignment with Burberry feels both natural and intentional. As Daniel Lee, Chief Creative Officer at Burberry, puts it: “It’s inspiring seeing Jack Draper represent Great Britain with such a level of commitment. He is already one of his generation’s most talented sportspeople.”

Draper’s record backs up that praise. Since turning professional in 2018, he has built momentum with each season. By 2021, he became the British No.1 for the first time in his career. He reached a career-high ranking of No.7 in the world and set records along the way. Draper became the youngest British player to secure three ATP Challenger singles titles in two months and the first British player to qualify for the Next Gen ATP Finals. He recently claimed his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells, a win that firmly establishes him as one to watch.

Burberry recognized that energy early. Draper attended the brand’s Summer 2025 show at the National Theatre in London last September, a quiet nod to an already developing relationship. Now, that connection takes shape through an official announcement, with Draper set to feature in the upcoming High Summer campaign.

Burberry often draws on individuals who stand out in their field through intent and precision. Draper fits that pattern. His disciplined performance, both in practice and competition, aligns with the brand’s focus on thoughtful design and modern British identity.

“I have admired the brand since I was a kid – it’s an iconic house and represents classic British style.”

Draper also brings a personal connection to the brand. “Being able to represent Burberry as a Brand Ambassador is a real honour for me,” he says. His respect for Burberry runs deep, not just as a fashion label but as a cultural reference point. That perspective adds weight to his involvement, making it feel less like a collaboration and more like an extension of who he already is.