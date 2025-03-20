Felix and Louis Vuitton Are a Perfect Match in Vogue Korea

Felix of Stray Kids embodies quiet elegance in Vogue Korea’s latest fashion pictorial, showcasing Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Known for his duality, radiating both fierce intensity on stage and gentle warmth off it, Felix perfectly embodies the collection’s theme, Soft Power. Set against the serene Sèvres, a town near Paris, the editorial captures him in a series of refined yet effortless looks, showcasing Louis Vuitton’s new signature bag, the LV Biker, and a selection of accessories. Прикажи ову објаву у апликацији Instagram Објава коју дели VOGUE KOREA (@voguekorea)

Inspired by the classic biker jacket, the LV Biker bag reinterprets movement and structure through grainy Lambskin. Felix, known for his fluidity in both performance and personal style, carries the bag with a relaxed confidence, integrating its adaptable form into his aesthetic. The bag’s folding structure echoes the functionality of Vuitton’s heritage pieces like the Speedy and Keepall, while multiple straps and handles allow for varied styling.

The editorial also taps into Felix’s sense of adventure, styling him in pieces that reflect his curiosity and wanderlust. Draped in the LV Ocean Silk Losange scarf, tied hood-like over his head, Felix exudes a sense of dreamy escapism. The print, a fusion of florals and LV monograms that resemble palm trees swaying on a distant island, captures the spirit of travel.

Прикажи ову објаву у апликацији Instagram Објава коју дели VOGUE KOREA (@voguekorea)

His effortless styling extends to layered denim and embroidered silk, textures that mirror the contrast between softness and strength in both the collection and his own persona. A relaxed denim shirt, accessorized with the Midnight Pearl earrings, adds a refreshing contrast, emphasizing his ability to blend edginess with grace. Whether wrapped in the LV Library Square 70 scarf or carrying the Soho bag with monogram florals, Felix embodies modern luxury that feels effortless, personal, and expressive.

In every frame, Felix’s presence is magnetic, his quiet confidence reinforcing the ethos of Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. As he moves through the villa’s gardens, captured in fluid motion, Felix channels both refined luxury and natural ease.