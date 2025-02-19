in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back in the Game by Lucas Lei

Stylist José Caraballo and photographer Lucas Lei team up with model Diego Álvarez for our latest exclusive story.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back in the Game by Lucas Lei

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Lucas Lei teams up with model Diego Álvarez at Uno Models for an exclusive editorial titled “Back in the Game.” Hair and makeup by Dio complement the editorial’s effortless yet refined aesthetic.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Stylist José Caraballo curates a wardrobe featuring pieces from Diesel, Swarovski, Calvin Klein, Karl Lagerfeld, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, Alvaro Calafat, UNO de 50, Twinset, Moon Boot, Keperezaxico, Huguico, Montanex, Triumph Lingerie, Crocs Spain, Bershka, Leborgabala, and Alexandrino.

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back in the Game by Lucas Lei

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back in the Game by Lucas Lei

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Back in the Game by Lucas Lei

Photographer: Lucas Lei
Model: Diego Álvarez at Uno Models
Stylist: José Caraballo
Hair & Makeup: Dio
Special thanks: Finally Press, Via Comunicación, Ebra Studio, El Armario de Pepa and Piazzacom Showroom

EditorialexclusiveMMSCENE STYLE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Written by admin

Supreme and Nike Rework the Air Max 1 ’87

New Balance Drops All-Leather 1906L Loafer