MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Jamy Tobias

MMSCENE Magazine sits down with Jamy Tobias, originally scouted by Modelwerk in Germany and now represented by Priscillas Model Sydney, Soul Artist Management, Marilyn Agency, and Independent Model Management. From his early days of uncertainty to landing a global Armani Exchange campaign, Jamy shares how working with Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani, and BOSS shaped his confidence and career. Reflecting on his experiences at Milan Fashion Week, he discusses the challenges of castings, his mindset before hitting the runway, and his plans to break into the New York fashion scene for the first time.

For this feature, Jamy Tobias is photographed by Pat Supsiri, wearing Nique Clothing, Adidas, and BOSS.

Can you tell us about the moment you were scouted by Modelwerk in Germany? What was going through your mind when your modeling work began?

I wasn’t very confident when I was younger; I was in my last year of school. But it was also a big opportunity, and I wanted to try the fashion world.



You’re represented by some of the world’s top agencies, including PRISCILLAS, Soul Artist Management, Marilyn Agency, and Independent Model Management. How does working with agencies across different fashion capitals shape your career?

Yes, I’m very proud to be represented by those agencies, and I would say that all the agencies are different, especially the markets. You have to learn how to work with each agency and its market, and it has influenced me and my career.

Landing the prestigious Armani Exchange campaign is a huge milestone. What was the most exciting part of that experience, and how did it feel to see yourself in the campaign?

The AX campaign was one of my first big jobs, and I’m very proud that they chose me. The best part of the experience was seeing myself all around the world and receiving pictures from friends who spotted me in New York, Dubai, London, Milan, and Budapest. That made me even more proud!

You’ve also worked for brands such as BOSS, a brand synonymous with elegance. What did you learn from collaborating with such an iconic menswear label?

I remember being really hyped to work for them, and even the headquarters and everything around it felt huge. I think I learned that you don’t have to be nervous about working with big, iconic brands like BOSS because, at the end of the day, the job and the people there were just cool and chill.



Walking for Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani and Philip Plein this season must have been incredible. What stands out to you about working with these incredible designers?

Working with those big brands is always a different and very professional experience. For example, the aura of Giorgio Armani himself is incredible. I walked for them twice and saw him often, but his presence never changes. And LV was the biggest thing I’ve done so far, the stage was even grander. From the people working there to the guests attending the show, everything felt huge.

Milan Fashion Week has been a consistent part of your career. What makes it unique for you as a model, and what advice would you give to models going in for their 1st season in Milan?

For me, it’s great because, first, it’s very cool to walk for big brands, and second, it gives your career and confidence a boost, you become even more confident afterward. My advice to new face models would be not to put too much pressure on themselves and just try to be themselves; it doesn’t matter who’s in front of you.



Castings are rigorous. What’s your approach to standing out during these moments, and do you have any memorable casting stories to share?

To be honest, I don’t really have a specific approach for castings. I just try to be myself and do my best. Yeah, I have a couple of funny stories, for example, one time a close friend tried to get into an Armani main casting without being on the list, just because he wanted to give it a shot. But in the end, they sent him home haha.



As someone actively participating in menswear fashion weeks, how do you feel men’s fashion is evolving, particularly in Milan?

To be honest, it’s becoming a bit less active, for example, they canceled a lot of shows this time.

What’s your preparation process like before walking in a show? Do you have any rituals or routines that help you stay grounded?

I just pray not to make mistakes haha and try to be the best version of myself on the runway.



Of all the projects and shows you’ve been part of so far, is there a moment that holds a special place in your heart?

Meeting close friends through modeling, having so much fun with the people I work with on set, and getting the opportunity to travel to beautiful places, all through modeling.



What’s next for Jamy?

I have a lot of plans this year, but one of them is New York because I recently signed with an agency and would love to work in NYC. Plus, I’ve never been to the U.S. in general. The rest is a secret.