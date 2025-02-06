MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Guy Webster

MMSCENE Magazine catches up with Guy Webster, represented by IMG Models Sydney, to discuss his unexpected entry into modeling and the experiences that have shaped his career. Unlike most, his journey didn’t start with a scouting moment but with a surprise decision made on his behalf. What followed was a whirlwind of opportunities that took him from the UK to Australia, where he embraced new challenges and a completely different way of life. For this feature, he wears selected pieces from Vilebrequin, Orlebar Brown, Valentino, COS Clothing, Belier, and Prada Sport.

Photographed by Pat Supsiri, Guy shares his thoughts on adjusting to the international modeling scene, his dream collaborations, and the lessons he’s learned along the way. From unforgettable moments in Sydney to his aspirations for the future, he reflects on the experiences that have defined his path so far. With his signature charm and determination, he continues to carve out his place in the industry, proving that success is about much more than just looks.

Do you recall the moment you were scouted by Storm Models? How did it feel to join such an iconic agency?

Absolutely! Though technically, I wasn’t scouted in the traditional sense—my mum applied for me online without telling me! I was 17 and kept saying I’d make a great model. One day, she asked to take my measurements and a few photos, sent them off, and within days told me I had interviews lined up with a London-based agency and a Manchester-based one. I did Skype calls with both, and to my shock, they both wanted to sign me. When I realised the London agency was Storm, it was surreal. The whole experience felt like signing for Manchester United—it was a dream come true.

What was your first thought when you learned you’d be represented by IMG Models in Australia?

At first, I was apprehensive. Harrison, one of the agents at Storm, asked if I’d be interested in going to Australia for a few months. My initial reaction was, “Yes, that would be amazing!” I’ve always said life is about experiences, and when I signed with Storm, I told them my dream was to have a job that allowed me to visit every continent. But then nerves crept in. I started researching what agencies were in Australia, I saw IMG, and thought, Wow, wouldn’t it be incredible if they signed me? Then Harrison told me it actually was IMG who’d sign me! I couldn’t believe it. That sealed the deal for me. I live by the motto: “If you’re going to miss the bus, make sure you miss it running, not walking.” I had to take the leap.

Your first overseas trip was to Sydney. What was the most memorable part of that experience?

Honestly, the most memorable (and terrifying) part was not seeing a spider for two and a half months—then finding two huntsmen in my room during my last week! Beyond that, the standout for me was the warmth and hospitality of the Australian people. I met lots of cool characters, was welcomed into homes as if I were family, and found two amazing friends, Alex and Noah, who I’ll always cherish. The entire experience felt like one big, heartwarming adventure.

As a British model working internationally, how do you balance staying true to your roots while embracing new cultures?

I’m incredibly proud of where I come from, and anyone who meets me abroad will notice the big smile on my face when I talk about home. Having lived in Abu Dhabi for a year and a half as a child, I learned early on how important it is to embrace different cultures. Traveling is a privilege—it broadens your perspective and allows you to blend the best of various ways of life. I stay rooted by carrying a piece of home with me, but I’m always open to learning from the world around me.

What advice did you receive from Storm Models before your first big assignment, and how did it shape your career?

The best advice I’ve received from Storm is that modelling is about much more than looks. They’ve always emphasised that charm, charisma, and personality are what truly set you apart. I’ve carried that advice throughout my career by being punctual, helpful, inquisitive, and always keeping a smile on my face. I believe my biggest asset is my personality—it’s what makes me memorable. Success in this industry isn’t just about being in the right place; it’s about making the right impression.

How do you prepare mentally and physically for long flights and adjusting to different time zones?

Luckily, I love flying! Jet lag, however, is another story. To combat it, I start adjusting to the new time zone the day before my flight. For example, when flying back to Manchester, I woke up at 4 a.m. Sydney time to align with Manchester’s evening schedule. It also gave me the chance to see a stunning Bondi Beach sunrise! Before flights, I focus on being either well-rested or deliberately tired, depending on the timing. On my way to Sydney, I didn’t sleep at all so I could fall into the local schedule. It’s all about planning ahead to make the transition smoother.

From London to Sydney, what’s one travel essential you can’t live without?

Noise-cancelling headphones and my mini piano. Music keeps me grounded, whether I’m listening to it or creating it. It’s my escape during long journeys and a way to stay connected to myself no matter where I am.

What’s been the biggest surprise about working in the modelling industry so far?

The biggest surprise has been how kind and encouraging everyone is. I’d heard so many horror stories about the industry being cutthroat, with people criticising your appearance. But my experience has been the opposite. Every person I’ve worked with has made me feel valued and reminded me that I deserve to be here. Of course, rejection happens, but it’s never personal. Seeing the support within the industry and knowing others have faced similar struggles motivates me to keep going.

If you could model for any designer or campaign, who would be at the top of your list and why?

Ralph Lauren and Burberry are at the top for me. I believe a model shines brightest when working with brands that reflect who they are. For me, that’s a mix of elegance and sophistication paired with a rugged, boyish charm. I’m an unapologetic northern lad with a deep love for football, boxing, MMA, and of course, Manchester United. Think James Bond meets cheeky Mancunian—I’m quintessentially English, and I’d love to channel that for iconic campaigns.

What’s next for you in 2025? Are there any exciting projects or destinations you’re looking forward to?

Right now, 2025 is a vision I’m working hard to turn into reality. I’ve set goals and outlined a path to achieve them, but I know success also takes a bit of luck. I’m focused on staying motivated and maintaining a positive mindset. I truly believe the years ahead will be full of excitement, love, and success, with all the highs and lows that come with chasing your dreams. Featuring for MMScene and working with the inspirational photographer Pat Supsiri has been an incredible start to the year, and I’m optimistic about what’s to come—not just for me but for everyone reading this.

Model: Guy Webster at IMG Models Sydney

Photography: Pat Supsiri