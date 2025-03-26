MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Teddy Boy by Andrea Reina

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Andrea Reina captures model Will Caug at Guys M in an exclusive editorial titled “Teddy Boy”. The story embraces a sleek yet rebellious energy, channeling contemporary masculinity through carefully styled contrasts and sharp silhouettes. Hair by Riccardo Borroni and makeup by Deborah Besghini enhance the editorial’s expressive mood, with creative direction framed by stylist Vittoria Caravello.

Vittoria Caravello assembles a wardrobe that shifts between street-edge and sartorial polish, featuring looks from Isabel Marant, Federico Cina, Versace, Moschino, Dsquared2, GCDS, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, and Sunnei. Accessories by Lagworld and select pieces from the stylist’s own archive round out the story’s layered aesthetic.

Photography: Andrea Reina

Styling: Vittoria Caravello

Make Up: Deborah Besghini

Hair: Riccardo Borroni

Model: Will Caug at Guys M