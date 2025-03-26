in Editorial, Exclusive, Menswear, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Teddy Boy by Andrea Reina

Stylist Vittoria Caravello and photographer Andrea Reina team up with model Will Caug for our latest exclusive story.

Total look Federico Cina, Earrings Lagworld, Necklace stylist’s own

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Andrea Reina captures model Will Caug at Guys M in an exclusive editorial titled “Teddy Boy”. The story embraces a sleek yet rebellious energy, channeling contemporary masculinity through carefully styled contrasts and sharp silhouettes. Hair by Riccardo Borroni and makeup by Deborah Besghini enhance the editorial’s expressive mood, with creative direction framed by stylist Vittoria Caravello.

Vittoria Caravello assembles a wardrobe that shifts between street-edge and sartorial polish, featuring looks from Isabel Marant, Federico Cina, Versace, Moschino, Dsquared2, GCDS, Dolce & Gabbana, Diesel, and Sunnei. Accessories by Lagworld and select pieces from the stylist’s own archive round out the story’s layered aesthetic.

Total look Dsquared2, Earrings and Necklace Lagworld
Total look Versace, Necklace Lagworld
Total look Dsquared2
Total look Moschino, Earrings Lagworld
Total look Moschino, Shoes Sunnei, Earrings Lagworld
Jacket stylist’s own, Undershirt and Pants Sunnei, Earrings Lagworld, Necklace stylist’s own
Total look Isabel Marant, Necklace stylist’s own
Total look Dolce & Gabbana, Earrings Lagworld
Total look Diesel, Earrings Lagworld
Total look Dsquared2, Earrings and Necklace Lagworld
Total look GCDS, Earrings Lagworld, Necklace stylist’s own

Photography: Andrea Reina
Styling: Vittoria Caravello
Make Up: Deborah Besghini
Hair: Riccardo Borroni
Model: Will Caug at Guys M

