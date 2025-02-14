in Editorial, Exclusive, Major Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Unexpected Guest by Ricardo Ramirez

Models Francesco G. and Pietro C. star in the latest MMSCENE exclusive story.

pietro wears: t shirt DOMENICO OREFICE, trousers CEMENTO MILANO, bracelet PIANEGONDA | francesco wears: hoody DOMENICO OREFICE, shorts DOMENICO OREFICE, earring PIANEGONDA

For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Ricardo Ramirez teams up with models Francesco G. and Pietro C. for a visually compelling story titled “Unexpected Guest.” The creative direction and styling are led by Eugenio Monteleone, with Francesca Papangelo assisting in the styling process.

The creative direction and styling are led by Eugenio Monteleone, with Francesca Papangelo assisting in the styling process. Behind the scenes, Gaia Marconcini coordinated the set, ensuring a visual narrative, while Nicole Berardi handled makeup and special effects, with Giacomo Marazzi assisting in both SFX and hairstyling. Joseph Ben Hassen contributed as the light assistant, adding depth and dimension to the shoot.

Francesco and Pietro, represented by Major, wear a selection of refined designs that connect contemporary tailoring with bold textures. The wardrobe includes standout pieces from Cementomilano, Dolce&Gabbana, Domenico Orefice, Dhruv Kapoor, Dsquared2, Florania, MM6, Pianegonda, Vanesi, Versace, Virtu, and Zymastudio.

t shirt DOMENICO OREFICE
trousers DSQUARED2, underwear DSQUARED2, bracelet PIANEGONDA, rings PIANEGONDA

shirt VIRTU, BOXER DOLCE E GABBANA, earring ZYMA STUDIO
t-shirt DSQUARED2, boxer DSQUARED2, necklace VANESI JEWELS, bracelet PIANEGONDA, rings PIANEGONDA
total look DRHUV KAPOOR, necklace VERSACE
t-shirt DSQUARED2, boxer DSQUARED2, necklace VANESI JEWELS, bracelet PIANEGONDA, rings PIANEGONDA
shirt DOLCE E GABBANA, coat FLORANIA, bracelet PIANEGONDA
total look DRHUV KAPOOR, necklace MM6, ring VANESI

Creative Director & Stylist: Eugenio Monteleone
Assistant Stylist: Francesca Papangelo
Photographer: Ricardo Ramirez
Light Assistant: Joseph Ben Hassen
Set Coordinator: Gaia Marconcini
Makeup & SFX: Nicole Berardi
Assistant SFX: Giacomo Marazzi
Hairstylist: Giacomo Marazzi
Models: Francesco G., Pietro C. at Major

