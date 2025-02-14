For the latest edition of MMSCENE STYLE STORIES, photographer Ricardo Ramirez teams up with models Francesco G. and Pietro C. for a visually compelling story titled “Unexpected Guest.” The creative direction and styling are led by Eugenio Monteleone, with Francesca Papangelo assisting in the styling process.

The creative direction and styling are led by Eugenio Monteleone, with Francesca Papangelo assisting in the styling process. Behind the scenes, Gaia Marconcini coordinated the set, ensuring a visual narrative, while Nicole Berardi handled makeup and special effects, with Giacomo Marazzi assisting in both SFX and hairstyling. Joseph Ben Hassen contributed as the light assistant, adding depth and dimension to the shoot.

Francesco and Pietro, represented by Major, wear a selection of refined designs that connect contemporary tailoring with bold textures. The wardrobe includes standout pieces from Cementomilano, Dolce&Gabbana, Domenico Orefice, Dhruv Kapoor, Dsquared2, Florania, MM6, Pianegonda, Vanesi, Versace, Virtu, and Zymastudio.

Creative Director & Stylist: Eugenio Monteleone

Assistant Stylist: Francesca Papangelo

Photographer: Ricardo Ramirez

Light Assistant: Joseph Ben Hassen

Set Coordinator: Gaia Marconcini

Makeup & SFX: Nicole Berardi

Assistant SFX: Giacomo Marazzi

Hairstylist: Giacomo Marazzi

Models: Francesco G., Pietro C. at Major